A woman was outraged about her friend who she says didn’t pay the $4,000 she owed for a girls’ trip.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I Overreacting” Reddit forum, a woman shared how her friend backed out of paying for their Valentine’s Day trip to Aruba at the last minute. She explained that while she and five other people rented a villa for $16,000 total, her portion was a bit higher than her friends.’

“I took the master bedroom, so I paid $5,000. The other three girls paid their $2,330 portions when I paid mine, she wrote. “To us, it’s just ideal to pay upfront and get it out of the way.”

She noted that her friend Holly was supposed to pay $4,000 since she chose the “second nicest room” in the villa. According to the Reddit user, Holly “specifically requested to wait” and pay her money right before the trip, as the villa gave her that option and her friends were okay with that.

The night before their flight to Aruba, the trip host sent the girls the invoice, which had Holly’s remaining balance on it. However, the next morning, Holly’s portion wasn’t paid.

“We got a reminder call about the payment and someone in the group chat asked about it. When I followed up with Holly she said she can’t pay it right now and thought that we could basically ‘figure it out later,’” the woman wrote.

Woman says she feels ‘upset and misled’ by friend who won’t make her $4,000 payment for Aruba trip ( Getty Images )

She explained that while she loves her friends, she doesn’t “really ask much of them.” So, she now feels “so upset and misled.”

She also shared that she felt like she had “no choice” but to pay the $4,000 herself. If not, there’s a risk of “the entire trip being ruined for everyone else.”

Her post also included a screenshot of her texts with Holly, who said that she couldn’t send the money for the trip until two days after they got to the villa. In response, the Reddit user expressed that this “wasn't the plan,” as they were about to leave that night and the remaining balance still hadn’t been paid.

“Everyone put their money down for the deposit months ago…” the text from the woman read. “YOU literally asked if you could pay the remaining balance so you have more time to save money.”

In response, Holly claimed that she’s “working to graduate college,” while her friend makes “good money.” Holly then asked the Reddit user if she could pay the $4,000 and told her she’d be paid back in two days.

The woman then expressed her disappointment in response, saying that she covered Holly’s finances for the last two trips they went on. She also told Holly that the request to pay the $4,000 was “crazy.” She added she’s not Holly’s “spokesperson” and that her friend put everyone “in a terrible position.”

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, with more than 8,000 upvotes. In the comments, many people didn’t hesitate to criticize Holly for asking her friend to pay the $4,000 at the last minute.

“She asked for that time knowing she would put you in a terrible position (and the rest of the group) needing to cover her. She's a leech,” one wrote. “Like you probably can't cancel without losing all of the money at this point. So you all either pay the extra 4K, or you lose out on 16K. She knew what she was doing.”

“Dude, absolutely not overreacting. I LOVE what you said about not being their spokesperson, good for you. She straight up lied to all of you,” another told the Reddit user.

“The thing that is bugging me the most is that she chose the second nicest room for $4,000, knowing that she is in college and cannot afford that much. To me it seems like she knew she could ask you to pay (based on past experiences) and even so, she chose a room that is double the price. The f***ing audacity,” a third wrote.