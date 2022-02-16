People are praising Van Jefferson’s sweet reaction to learning that his wife was in labour shortly after his Super Bowl win.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and his wife Samaria Jefferson welcomed their second child after the NFL player and his team won the Super Bowl. Samaria went into labour halfway through the game, at which point she was carried out of the stadium on a stretcher.

While Van has since celebrated the arrival of the couple’s newborn son on his Instagram, fans were delighted to see a video of the moment the football player learned that his wife had gone into labour.

In the clip, which was shared on Twitter by the official NFL account and has since been viewed more than 4.2m times, Van could be seen celebrating his Super Bowl win on the field after the big game with his five-year-old daughter Bella.

The celebration was then interrupted by a woman, who approached Van to tell him “your wife is giving birth right now”.

The news was met with shock from Van, who responded: “Oh my gosh,” before bending down to tell his daughter Bella that they had to leave because her mother was going to have a baby.

“Where are you going?” Bella can be heard asking her father, to which he replied: “Mommy’s gonna have a baby. We gotta go. You ready? We gotta go quick.”

After Bella asked her father why they had to go “quick,” he explained: “Because she’s having a baby.”

Shortly after the conversation, the NFL player and his daughter were seen rushing off the field and sprinting through the locker room.

On Twitter, the sweet exchange was met with support from viewers, with one person tweeting: “Not a Rams fan, but this is a really sweet moment and an awesome day for him.”

“I LOVE this so much,” someone else wrote.

The couple, who met in high school, reflected on the arrival of their second child during an appearance on Today on Wednesday, where Samaria revealed that she wanted to “push through for as long as I could” and decided to keep her labour from her husband until after the game because she didn’t want Van to leave the Super Bowl halfway through.

“She’s a champ,” the Los Angeles Rams player said of his wife’s decision. “She didn’t want to tell me. She wanted me to be focused on the game. I appreciate her doing that. I think if she had told me, I probably would’ve been freaking out.”

As for what the couple plans to name the newborn, Samaria said that Van suggested Wynn Jefferson, but that they are “torn” between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.