Couple reveals why they are giving up van life and selling vehicle for $226,000

An influencer couple who worked up to 18 hours a day to convert a van into their own home on wheels are now selling their van – but it comes with a steep price tag.

Edden Ram, 31, and his partner Nicole Sun, 23, have spent years travelling the globe, sharing their nomad lifestyle with their 116,000+ followers on Instagram (@eddenram ) and TikTok (@nicoleandedden).

In 2022, they decided to take their travels one step further by embracing the van life, buying a Mercedes Benz 2021 Sprinter for just $60,000 (£37,031).

Edden, a travel filmmaker, and Nicole, an artist, had no DIY experience and had to “learn everything from scratch”.

“The renovation took four months of intense labor, both of us working 12-18 hour days,” the couple, who are currently in Oregon, told NeedToKnow.co.uk. “We had to learn everything from scratch.

“Neither of us had prior experience in building, so from design to woodworking, electrical, and plumbing, it was a huge learning curve. This was definitely a huge challenge to go through as a couple. It was exhausting and stressful and we were definitely pushed to the edge on a daily basis.

“But we were so happy we had this opportunity as we discovered that not only do we work incredibly together as a team but also can really handle the intensity and get through tough times with mutual respect.”

According to the couple, the “only thing” they miss “from a traditional home is a sense of routine”.

“But the joy of waking up in the most beautiful places in nature totally overcomes that!” they added.

Edden and Nicole work remotely and are currently living in the van, and while they have loved their experience, now hope to sell it – for five times what they bought it for at $226,000, (£177,186).

He said: “We are absolutely enjoying van life right now and really wish we could continue it but unfortunately we planned to sell this van from the beginning. We invested a lot of money into it and did it more to learn how to build so we can make more vans.”

In one TikTok, the couple shows off just how luxurious their van is – with its outdoor, pull-out coffee table, as well as a lounge with sofas and cushions. They also have a queen size bed that lowers down and has a skylight above.

Meanwhile, the kitchen features a pop-up counter, induction hob, microwave, pull-out pantry, wardrobe, and filtered water tap.

At the back of the van, there is also the bathroom, which has running water, a flushable toilet, a shower, a marble sink and a mirror.

There is also a ladder at the back of the van, which takes you up onto the 480-watt walkable solar panel deck, perfect for sunbathing.

Throughout the years, Edden has visited 80 countries and the couple have been to many places together too.

He added: “Together we’ve travelled all over the world, and in a few months we’ll be going to the far east for a few months of backpacking.

“We’re currently in Oregon but I’m not sure we’ll end up making it that far, as we’ll need to head back south soon.

“We love the Pacific North West and just can’t get enough of the forests and waterfalls and coastline here.”