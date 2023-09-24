Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Natalia Bryant has traded her volleyball sneakers for Versace.

Last week, the 20-year-old daughter of the legendary, late NBA player Kobe Bryant made her runway debut in Milan, Italy.

In a Sixties-inspired, off-the-shoulder, mid-length black dress, and a pair of metallic open-toe flats, Natalia walked the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk for the first time since signing with IMG Models in 2021. She shared the runway with celebrity models, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

After the show, Natalia posted on Instagram about the dream opportunity. “VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!! Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful,” she wrote, sharing an image of her from the show.

Speaking to Vogue ahead of the show, Natalia explained how she had paused her studies at the University of Southern California to focus on her first international runway appearance.

She also spoke about meeting Donatella Versace, who has led the brand since the late Nineties.

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway,” Natalia said.

“Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves,” she added.

Her mother Vanessa Bryant was also brimming with pride in her online posts. “I’m so proud of you, baby! Congratulations,” she wrote on Instagram.

Natalia shared how her mother had helped her prepare.

“She encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things,” Natalia told Vogue. “I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to.”

“My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.’”

Other A-listers also shared praise for the new runway star. “Beautiful,” actor Viola Davis wrote online while Euphoria star Storm Reid added a heart-eyes emoticon.

“Go Nani Go,” singer Ciara wrote.