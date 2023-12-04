Vanessa Hudgens reportedly marries Cole Tucker in Mexico

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker have exchanged vows, according to reports.

According to People and US Weekly, the two tied the knot on Saturday 2 December in Tulum, Mexico.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a photo of the actress was posted as she was standing on the beach in a white dress with a caption that read, “Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot.” The marriage rumours became more prominent when one of Hudgens’ High School Musical co-stars, Monique Coleman, posted on her Instagram Stories over the weekend of the scenery in Tulum.

Now, sources have confirmed to both outlets that Tucker and Hudgens did get married.

Hudgens and the Colorado Rockies player have been together for more than two years, officially announcing their engagement in February of this year. However, according to multiple sources, the 27-year-old athlete popped the question in 2022.

In a poignant Instagram post at the time, Hudgens stuck her finger up and exposed her delicate diamond ring. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” her caption read, as the two posed in front of the lit-up Eiffel Tower in Paris at night.

The nuptials come after Hudgens shut down pregnancy rumours during her pre-wedding celebrations. After the High School Musical actor published a video from her bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado, on 24 October, fans flooded her comments section inquiring about a possible baby on the way.

Hudgens, 34, was seen bundled in oversized hoodies, fur jackets, button downs, and a loose-fitting slip dress in the Instagram video compilation. “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump?” one viewer questioned, while another asked: “Are we pregnant?”

To set the record straight, the “Sneakernight” singer responded to one person’s remark with an eye-rolling emoji. “Not pregnant so y’all can stop,” Hudgens wrote back.

Before Tucker, Hudgens dated her Disney Channel co-star Zac Efron. She moved on to a relationship with actor Josh Hutcherson before dating Elvis star Austin Butler for nearly 10 years.

The Hollywood A-lister was rumoured to be dating Tucker after the two were spotted holding one another in 2020. It wasn’t until Valentine’s Day in 2021 that the pair publicly confirmed their relationship. Hudgens took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of her and Tucker, writing: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, the Spring Breakers star revealed she was the one to make the first move after meeting Tucker on a Zoom meditation video call.

“I get on the Zoom, and I’m like: ‘Who is that?’” she told Barrymore at the time. “I found him, and we started talking. It’s wild that I found him over Zoom.”

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she continued. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like: ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

While the two have since shared glimpses into their relationship on social media, Tucker has remained private about his romance with Hudgens. However, Tucker once praised his “cool” girlfriend in a rare interview, saying: “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Hudgens and Tucker for comment.