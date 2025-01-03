Vanessa Williams’ mother dies during London trip to see her West End show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vanessa Williams has announced the death of her mother Helen, who passed away on a trip to London to watch her daughter perform in The Devil Wears Prada.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Ugly Betty star, 61, confirmed that Helen had died at the age of 85 due to complications of acute liver failure, shortly after celebrating her birthday.

Helen, a music teacher and activist, had travelled to the UK in December to see her daughter take on the role of icy magazine boss Miranda Priestly in the musical adaptation of the hit book and film.

The Devil Wears Prada’s producers have announced that Williams is set to take a break from the show for one week following the heartbreaking bereavement.

“On December 28th, the world lost a powerhouse, dynamo and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame,” Vanessa wrote in her Instagram post, which also featured a smiling photo of Helen.

“Our mom, Helen Williams, aka Gaga to many, took her final bow in London 20 days after celebrating her 85th birthday surrounded by family and friends,” she continued.

“It’s impossible to describe all she meant to everyone because each person saw a different facet of her. Loyal friend to many, icy stares to a chosen few.

“She had recently travelled to London for opening night of The Devil Wears Prada in the West End, and to celebrate her 85th birthday party surrounded by 150 of her family and friends. During her visit she suffered a major decline in health which ended her life.”

Vanessa’s statement also highlighted her mother’s many achievements, praising her work as a vocal music educator and her “sterling legacy as an impassioned advocate and activist for the arts, education, women’s rights, racial equality and social justice”.

Vanessa Williams, right, with her mother Helen ( Getty Images for DIFF )

Helen, who was also mother to actor Chris Williams, co-authored the memoir You Have No Idea with Vanessa in 2012.

Vanessa’s Devil Wears Prada understudy Debbie Kurup is set to take on the role of Miranda during her absence.

“Due to a sudden loss in her family, Vanessa Williams will not be appearing from Wednesday 8 to Wednesday 15 January,” a statement from the show read. “During this time, the role of Miranda Priestly will be played by Debbie Kurup. Vanessa will return to The Devil Wears Prada from Thursday 16 January.”