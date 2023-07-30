Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vanessa Williams is adamant she will not undergo any cosmetic surgery or procedures any time soon.

The Ugly Betty star, 60, said that going under the knife would be the “very last thing” she would try, preferring to improve her fitness and wellness regimen instead.

Williams, who was the first Black woman to win Miss America in 1984, said “no, no, no, no, no, not yet” when asked if she would consider getting plastic surgery or fillers.

“I don’t do fillers,” she told Page Six, although she previously said that her “secret” to maintaining her beauty is “knowing where to get good Botox”.

The actor, however, is more open to trying other non-invasive treatments, adding: “The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there’s a machine for anything.

“I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it’s like a total package facial.”

Williams continued: “I turned 60 in March and I’m like, ‘Damn it. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work my a** off.’”

She revealed her workout regimen, which included kickboxing “every other day” and weightlifting in between.

“And I’m just loving life,” Williams added.

Last year, she told the New York Post that while she is open to getting Botox, she is wary about overdoing it. “I don’t want to look like somebody else,” she said.

Williams has also previously spoken about which treatments she swears by, and others she wouldn’t do again.

Vanessa Williams performs during the Sheen Center presents Vanessa Williams & Friends: thankful for Christmas with guests Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, and Bernie Williams at Sheen Center for Thought & Culture on November 18, 2019 (Getty Images for Sheen Center fo)

Speaking to New Beauty in 2018, the “Save The Best For Last” singer said she owns a microcurrent machine that “takes 12 minutes to do and is an easy thing I can do on the road that [tightens] my neck, chin, eyes and forehead”.

She added: “If I’m doing anything on camera, I’ll do a Botox regimen to keep my face soft so that I don’t look like I have a perpetual frown.”

The one treatment she was not impressed by was microneedling, a procedure that uses tiny, sterile needles to puncture the skin and claims to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin.

Williams said: “I did microneedling once, but I really didn’t think it was that effective. Some people, like Rebecca Romjin, swear by it. I’d rather do a radio frequency or microcurrent treatment than penetrate my skin with needles.

“My message to anyone who is considering these technologies is to make sure you go to a professional who is recommended by someone who has actually had good results. Just because they have a device and a technician who can do it, doesn’t mean you’ll end with a great result.”

Williams gained recognition when she was crowned Miss America in 1984, making her the first African-American woman to receive the title. She was stripped of the title 10 months later after nude images taken of her before she entered the competition were published in Penthouse magazine.

In 2015, the Miss America pageant apologised to Williams for forcing her to resign over the images, 32 years after it took place. She was welcomed back to the contest that year as a judge.

Despite the scandal, she went on to have a successful singing and acting career. Williams sold more than seven million records globally and received Emmy, Grammy and Tony nominations for her work.