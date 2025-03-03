Oscars afterparties: Stars give daring and bold looks as they hit events following Academy Awards
The best and the most daring looks at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
With the 2025 Oscars ceremony well underway, stars are already starting to celebrate across town at Vanity Fair ‘s exclusive after-party inside the Beverly Hills Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Every year, without fail, the ultra-glitzy affair brings show-stopping fashion moments from actors, entertainers, music artists and influencers — and this year is no different.
While many A-listers played it safe, posing against the sunset-hued backdrop in glamorous couture garb, others turned up in questionable outfits. Olivia Wilde smiled for the cameras in a totally sheer gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her naked figure underneath.
Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara posed for the paparazzi in an orange, yellow and purple woven long-sleeve dress with a pale pink satin clutch.
Lisa Eisner stepped out in the most eclectic ensemble — a teal-toned tunic with long fringe trim, a turquoise statement necklace, and matching shades.
As for the men, Franklin Leonard made a classic tuxedo appear casual, opting for an undone bowtie and an unbuttoned collar.
From Wilde to O’Hara, here are the best and most daring outfits on the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet:
Best
Drew Starkey
Zoey Deutch
Selma Blair
Catherine O’Hara
Most Daring
Laverne Cox
Lisa Eisner
Sarah Paulson
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments