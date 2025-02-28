Doctor explains horrifying reasons why you should stop sharing your vape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health experts have warned against sharing vapes in social settings as this generosity exposes users to further health risks.

Vaping may cause a “substantial” increase in the risk of heart failure, with people who’ve smoked e-cigarettes 19 per cent more likely to develop the condition, research has shown.

Additionally, studies have found 505 hazardous chemicals in flavoured vapes, including 127 which are acutely toxic, and 153 health hazards, which are formed as a result of vaping.

Sharing e-cigarettes with those around you adds to potential well being issues, with increased risk of exposure to viral infections including norovirus, mono, meningitis, flu and the common cold, doctors warned.

As well as increasing the risk of contracting viral infections, sharing a vape can increase the possibility of contracting herpes, which causes cold sores around your mouth and is spread by communal utensils.

Additionally, using another person’s vape means the nicotine strength isn’t personalised and the user may consequently take a hit from a higher strength e-cigarette than they’re used to, health professionals noted.

It’s also wise to avoid sharing a vape if you have any form of food allergy as different vape flavours contain different additives and flavourings that could trigger a reaction, experts have warned.

open image in gallery Health experts have warned against sharing e-cigarettes due to health risks ( AP )

“I would not recommend sharing vapes as this can expose you to a number of diseases and viruses, especially with the rising cases of norovirus,” Dr Hana Patel said.

“Sharing with friends may also mean you are getting higher doses of nicotine than you’re used to,” she added.

“If you have allergies, I would recommend looking into the ingredients in your vape, especially when sharing, as some vape products may mimic the flavours of food or desserts may contain traces of allergens like nuts, dairy, or gluten,” Patel continued.

“If you choose to vape I would recommend keeping yourself healthy and safe by using your own personalised vape and keeping it clean with proper maintenance to reduce these risks,” she said.

open image in gallery Disposable vapes are set to be banned in the UK by June 2025 ( AP )

It comes after it was announced that children would be warned on YouTube and Instagram about getting addicted to vaping as part of a new Government campaign this month.

The campaign, called “Love Your Lungs”, will see influencers including Big Manny and Bodalia appeal to teenagers aged 13 to 18 on social media.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that it is the first nationwide campaign across England to inform young people about vaping and nicotine addiction.

Disposable vapes are set to be banned across Britain this year amid fears children are illegally buying the devices.

New laws will reportedly give suppliers a deadline of 1 June 2025 to get rid of all stock across England, with the UK government expecting devolved nations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to follow suit.

“It is deeply worrying that a quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds used a vape last year,” health minister Andrew Gwynne said.

“We know disposables are the product of choice for the majority of kids vaping today. Banning them will keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people.”