A woman has revealed that her partner had a vasectomy following the reversal of Roe v Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Karah, @karahmatanic, showed footage of her partner dancing outside of a car, with the man seen with his arms outstretched and holding a piece of paper in his hand.

In the text of the video she claimed that, because the couple live in a state that usually votes in favour of the Republican party, her significant other decided to get a vasectomy.

“When he gets a vasectomy for you because you reside in a red state,” she wrote.

As of 12 July, the video has more than 4m views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding Karah’s partner for undergoing the surgical procedure. According to Healthline, a vasectomy is a form of birth control, as the procedure stops sperm from leaving the body during ejaculation.

“Immediately a 10,” one person wrote, while another added: “He’s a whole vibe!!”

A third person added: “This is amazing. I love men who truly step up, not just talk the talk.”

Other viewers shared that they were in similar situations, revealing that their partners had also undergone vasectomies or were in the process of consulting with their doctors to do so.

The video also prompted a few people to question why Karah’s significant other didn’t have the operation sooner. “Regardless of what colour your state is, why not get one when your family is complete? Mine had one years ago,” one person wrote.

In a follow-up video, Karah responded to a comment on her original clip that said: “He looks too young for that…damn rip,” with the TikToker explaining that she is the mother of three children.

She also noted that, when she had wanted to get tubal ligation, a surgical procedure to prevent pregnancy, her doctor had told her that she was too young.

“Thank you for bringing the same energy that they bring into the doctor’s office when I wanted to get my tubes tied,” she sarcastically said, in response to the TikTok user’s comment.

According to a CBS News report published earlier this month, several clinics that offer vasectomies said that they had been receiving increased calls from men about getting the procedure.

“We generally see about 12 per cent in our practise, men who are child-free. And then we generally see about 12 per cent of men who are under the age of 30. But the number of both, young and child-free, nearly doubled,” Dr Doug Stein, a urologist at a Florida-based clinic, told the publication.

As a result of theSupreme Court’s 24 June ruling eliminating constitutional abortion rights, it is now up to each state to determine if it wants to ban the procedure or not. According to The New York Times, abortion has already been banned in at least 10 states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Wisconsin.