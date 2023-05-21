Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham has spoken candidly about her attitudes towards ageing, admitting she wouldn’t want to experience her twenties again.

The fashion designer rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls in the Nineties, but has since gone on to have a successful career as the owner of luxury fashion and beauty brands.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Beckham, 49, was asked how she feels about ageing.

“I am comfortable with who I am. I accept how I look. I make the best of what I have,” she said. “I feel, professionally and personally, really accomplished at 49.

“I consider how I apply my make-up. But I like how it feels being older. I wouldn’t want to be 25 again. I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked OK.”

The mother-of-four continued: “I’ve always been quite tough on myself, but because of that I’ve also always strived to be the best version of myself. It’s not about changing anything, it’s just about looking at the best version of yourself.”

Beckham said that while she had had some laser and skin-tightening treatments, she wasn’t “trying to turn back the clock”.

Beckham in 2022 (Getty Images)

“I think it’s about little things,” she said. “Same with make-up, it’s about not doing too much, which can be really ageing. I went to an event recently and people had very [overfilled] faces. There are some scary options out there.”

However, she admitted that husband David has never seen her without her eyebrows pencilled in, after overplucking them in her youth.

“Over the years my brows have been so overplucked that if you saw me without it you’d be horrified,” she said.

“David has never seen me without my brows. They’re the first thing I do: wake up, put on the brow.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.