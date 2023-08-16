Beckhams ‘flee’ Bad Bunny’s Miami restaurant after brawl sparked by Messi fan

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footage of the chaos that broke out at a Miami restaurant co-owned by pop star Bad Bunny last week has emerged, after Victoria Beckham was reportedly forced to usher her 12-year-old daughter Harper out of the establishment.

On Friday (11 August), a row reportedly broke out at Gekko, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge, between security and a patron who was allegedly suspected of trying to sneakily take photographs of the celebrity clientele.

As well as David Beckham and his family, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were present at the venue, and Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Things turned ugly after the customer claimed that he was kicked out and “punched” in the face.

The former Spice Girl was filmed rushing Harper out of Gekko and into a security-driven SUV, but she has not addressed the events that led to their hurried exit.

A video obtained by Page Six showed an unidentified man with blood running down his face claiming that he was “jumped at” by security after defending his “homeboy”.

The man in the footage said: “They jumped at us… Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

A woman who was not filmed could be heard in the footage saying: “He’s a family man, celebrating his daughter’s 21st birthday.”

The video then showed the man and his party shouting at security from outside the building, and a woman can be heard yelling: “How dare you! Where’s the manager? How f***ing dare you? That’s f***ing crazy! Someone needs to get fired.”

A representative for Gekko, which is owned jointly by Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman, alleged that the patron was “intoxicated” and became “aggressive” while trying to take photos of other guests.

In a statement to the publication, the representative said: “An intoxicated guest was overbearingly taking photos of fellow guests and was calmly escorted off the property.

“The guest then returned in an aggressive attempt to rush the door and re-enter the restaurant, to which he was prevented from entering.”

The Independent has contacted Gekko and a representative for Bad Bunny for comment.

Over the weekend, Victoria shared photographs from the evening but gave no indication that the night had gone awry. Instead, she wrote in the caption: “I LOVE MIAMI!!! So much fun last night! Kisses @DavidBeckham @AntonelaRoccuzzo @LeoMessi xxxx.”

Grutman, who was also at the restaurant that evening, also shared photos of himself posing with Messi, David, and the other stars on Instagram. He appeared to take things in his stride, writing in his caption: “Casual Friday at Gekko.”

Bad Bunny and Grutman, of Groot Hospitality, opened the Japanese steakhouse in August 2022.

At the time, the Puerto Rican rapper told Food and Wine: “Miami is a city where I can relax. I love to go out to eat, see the ocean – it’s just a great city.

“Sitting down with friends to enjoy a good meal is one of the moments I value the most. I am thrilled that now I will have a hand in creating this experience for others.