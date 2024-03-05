Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Victoria Beckham has wished Brooklyn Beckham a happy birthday in the most Posh Spice way.

The fashion designer, 49, took to Instagram on 4 March to share a birthday tribute for her eldest son in honour of his 25th birthday. In her first post, Victoria shared a sweet throwback video of a young Brooklyn singing along with his father, David Beckham, at a Spice Girls concert.

“Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much,” she captioned the video. “Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!”

However, in her second post, Victoria took the opportunity to praise herself and husband David for their parenting skills. “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple - who have been married since 1999 - posing with the aspiring chef.

“We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday,” Victoria added.

Unsurprisingly, her birthday tribute received many amused responses from Instagram followers, who pointed out that she had made Brooklyn’s birthday post about herself - either accidentally or not.

“Weird choice of words on your son’s birthday!” commented one Instagram user.

“Why am I finding this caption so funny,” another said.

“It’s about Brooklyn today, not you Vic,” a third person said, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Some people criticised the mother of four for using Brooklyn’s birthday tribute to commend herself and David on their parenting skills.

“How peculiar that this post is aimed at how amazing she is,” said one person. “Maybe we should say this to all our children when it’s their birthday.”

Another asked: “How is this about David?”

Despite the backlash, many fans defended the former Spice Girls member by noting that it’s difficult to raise a family - let alone in the spotlight.

“I love this perspective. It’s bloody hard to raise a child and we should, as parents, celebrate OUR achievement in getting a child to another birthday,” one user replied. “Yes, it’s great for them but taking a moment to celebrate yourself and your partnership with your co-parent is good too.”

“Why do you leave messages if it’s just to criticise?” another fan wrote. “Victoria is very proud of her son, she says it, and moreover, it’s thanks to the upbringing by his parents, David and Victoria... Why do you always seek to find fault unnecessarily!”

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United player shared his own birthday tribute to Brooklyn on Monday. Taking to Instagram, he posted a throwback video of an infant Brooklyn on the soccer field with his father. David was seen dressed in his signature red jersey and sporting his iconic buzzcut, while a baby Brooklyn matched his dad in a mini Manchester United long-sleeve shirt.

“Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy, so proud of the man you have grown into, and you have always kept the same values you grew up with being polite and kind,” the Inter Miami co-owner wrote. “We love you so much bust have the most amazing day.”

These days, Brooklyn has gone on to tie the knot with 29-year-old model Nicola Peltz. The pair were married during a lavish Palm Beach wedding in April 2022. In honour of his birthday, the Last Airbender actor shared a photo of herself and her husband walking in the rain, as Brooklyn held an umbrella over their heads.

“Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham I hope all your wishes come true,” she captioned the Instagram post on Monday. “I love you so so much. You have the most beautiful heart and I’m so lucky to call you mine.”

In addition to Brooklyn, David and Victoria share three other children: sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.