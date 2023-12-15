Victoria Beckham says she hasn’t discussed her breast implants with daughter Harper

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham says she hasn’t talked about her breast implants with her daughter Harper Seven.

In the cover interview for Allure, the 49-year-old mother of four talked about how she was focused on teaching her 12-year-old daughter about the importance of inner beauty. The designer recalled a moment when her youngest child spoke to her about her insecurities, saying: “I’ve got a gap in my teeth, mommy. And I’ve got that little mole right here.’”

“I’m like, ‘That’s your lucky gap,’ “ Beckham told the outlet. “And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy, Cindy Crawford.’”

When the outlet asked the Spice Girls member if she had disclosed to her daughter that she got her breast implants removed years ago, she reflected on her decision to get them in the first place.

“If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants],” she admitted. “It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her, but we’re not there just yet.”

Beckham is protective over her daughter’s mental health and exposure to negative attention, so she tries to shield her from anything that can potentially do more harm than good, like not allowing her on social media. The designer explained to Vogue Australia last year that it was all in her best interest.

“Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me],” the designer said. “[She’s] at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

The proud mother noted that Harper carries herself a lot differently than she did during her Spice Girl days, favouring more conservative looks. The youngest Beckham even commented to her mother that her skirts were far too short back in the day.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’ “ the girl group member recalled. “Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see.”

The designer shares three other children - sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz - with her husband, football star David Beckham. The power couple’s relationship was a highlight in the docuseries, Beckham, which launched on Netflix on Wednesday 4 October to critical and audience acclaim, sparking renewed interest in the pair. The docuseries followed David’s impressive career and his climb to international fame.