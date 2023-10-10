Victoria Beckham has a whopping 15 engagement rings in her collection

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham reportedly has a collection of 15 engagement rings, according to Elle.

Over the course of their 24 years of marriage, her husband – retired football star David Beckham – has gifted her with 15 different engagement rings. Each has a different design and flair, beginning with the simplicity of the very first one, which David reportedly used to propose.

The former Spice Girl has a plethora of different diamonds to choose from, and cycles through them regularly, donning whichever one suits either her outfit or her mood.

In 1998, David proposed to Victoria with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a plain yellow gold band, which at the time was reportedly valued at around $85,000. After their wedding, Victoria transitioned to a platinum-set eternity band, the design featuring a beveled edge as well as white diamonds. She wore it for 18 months and it was the only single band ring she ended up wearing.

Victoria switched things up in 2003 – around the time she and David renewed their vows – and upgraded to a platinum-set, emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes.

To ring in her 30th birthday, David pulled out all the stops and reportedly gifted Victoria a halo-set, pink champagne diamond ring that at the time was valued to be worth $1.1m. The following year, David gave Victoria what is arguably the biggest ring in her collection – a pear-cut 17-carat diamond set on a diamond pave band – and is one of the rings she still keeps in her rotation, as she is regularly photographed with it.

Her next ring was her second foray into colourful diamonds. This time around in 2006, it was an emerald-cut yellow diamond set in a yellow-gold pave band that served to enhance the diamond’s colour. The ring was often photographed paired with two eternity bands accompanying the pave band.

By 2007, Victoria branched out to other gemstones, with that year’s choice being a jaw-droppingly large, cushion-cut emerald sitting residing in a platinum-set sculptural diamond spiral.

She then returned to form with a 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring in 2008, that was virtually identical to the ring she was gifted in 2006, except for the shade. The ring was reportedly designed by Chopard.

Victoria continued to experiment the following year with gemstones by indulging in an oval-cut ruby ring. The band was white diamond set. In 2010, Victoria moved on to sapphires, adding an oval-cut sapphire set on a thin pave band to her collection of precious gemstones. That same year, she showed off another pink diamond from her collection, which was oval-cut and set on a yellow-gold pave band.

In 2015, she showed off two rings: a round-cut diamond set in a halo design adorned with two side stones, and a moonstone ring set in a diamond-encrusted platinum band. She wore the former regularly for months before retiring it to reside with the rest of her collection.

The designer flaunted a square-cut diamond mounted on a platinum pave band at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016, and most recently, she donned a similarly square-cut yellow diamond set on a pave diamond band while strolling around New York City in 2018.