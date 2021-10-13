Victoria Beckham shares secret to a long marriage

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the secret to her 22-year marriage to David Beckham.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the former Spice Girl was asked what kind of “marriage wisdom” she hoped to pass on to her children.

“Oh my goodness. Marriage wisdom? You know, I don’t know.

“We’re very supportive of each other,” she said. “He’s an incredible dad and a wonderful husband.

“And we have a lot of fun. We support each other with everything that we do. But it’s about having fun and enjoying that person’s company.”

She added: “I genuinely love being with him. Which is good, after all these years.” she laughed. “It’s a bonus”.

The couple met in 1997 and married in 1999.

Their infamous wedding, which saw the pair sitting on identical gold thrones, took place at Luttrellstown Castle just outside Dublin.

The bride wore a Vera Wang dress with a 20-foot train and an 18k-gold tiara, before changing into matching purple outfits with David for the reception.

Their four-month-old son Brooklyn acted as ring-bearer.

Since then, they’ve become parents to three more children: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

And in 2017, David revealed that he and Victoria had secretly renewed their wedding vows.

Speaking about their lavish wedding on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: “We did throw a lot at it. We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house.”

Victoria, 47, shared a video montage of her and the ex-Manchester United player to her Instagram profile in July to celebrate their 22nd anniversary with the caption: “I love you David. Happy anniversary”.

Later in the interview, she went on to describe her Victoria Beckham beauty line as a “passion project”, before advising the hosts that they “need a cream blush in their life”.

And when quizzed on the possibility of her joining her former bandmates for a Spice Girls reunion, the fashion designer replied, “I think you asked me this the last time!”

While acknowledging that the band was a “big success” and “a wonderful journey”, she added: “I think my times of singing on stage are behind me.”