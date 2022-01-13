In a shocking turn of events, Victoria and David Beckham have revealed that they, like the rest of us ordinary people living our ordinary lives, use trusty Tupperware for their packed lunches.

I’m not sure what I expected the Beckhams to use to transport their food around, but I certainly thought Britain’s most beloved super couple would use something more stylish. Like Prada’s £110 stainless steel food container perhaps.

But no, apparently food storage is yet another example of how celebrities are Just Like Us and I, for one, am here for it. Posh Spice gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her married life with David on Wednesday when she shared a note he left for her in her packed lunch.

In the handwritten post-it note attached to the lid of her practical blue lunch box, the former football star wrote: “Enjoy lunch ****hole… Come home happier. Lots of love, you know who…”

Victoria captioned the post: “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thanks for my lunch @davidbeckham.”

Judging from the photograph, it’s good to know that not even Victoria has overcome the problem of condensation forming inside her lunch box. Word to the wise: My best advice is to always ensure you let food cool completely before putting the lid on reduce moisture within the container.

I’m something of a collector when it comes to food containers, squirrelling them into my cupboards when the Indian takeaway arrives, much to my significant other’s chagrin. I even keep some of the small sauce pots. The cupboards in our home now need to be opened with caution incase the tower of containers falls from above.

But I can’t stop. Tupperware and other food containers are just so useful. It doesn’t matter if you’re meal prepping or storing leftovers, they’re always great to have on hand. Some takeaway places will even put your food into your own containers if you collect them, so I’m basically championing sustainability too.

Their usefulness goes beyond the fridge as well. Clear containers with flat lids make great drawer organisers if you have lots of small bits knocking about, and you can use them for germinating seeds that you’re planning to plant.

But nothing is perfect, and one of the worst things about owning food containers is keeping track of which lid goes on which container. I can’t calculate how much time I’ve lost trying to find the right lid for the container I’m using. Space to keep them is also a problem, but who, in this economy, has the luxury of enough kitchen cupboard space that they can store each food container with its designated lid on top of one another?

Well, the Beckhams might. I can’t imagine that David spends too much time rummaging in their cupboards for the right lid to send his wife off with leftovers. We just hope that whatever is in that container isn’t fish that needs to be heated up. That isn’t fair on anyone.