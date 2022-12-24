Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RuPaul's Drag Race star Victoria Scone is celebrating after she proposed to her girlfriend during the final of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.

In Friday’s (23 December) episode, the British drag queen got down on one knee in front of a live audience, the judges and her fellow competitors to propose to partner Dani.

She later revealed on Instagram that Dani said “yes”.

British-born Scone, whose real name is Emily Diapre, became the franchise’s first cisgender female constestant when she took part in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.

However, she was forced to withdraw from the competition after injuring her knee in the first episode, during a lip-sync battle. She returned for the second series of the international spin-off, which sees international Drag Race stars face off against one another.

“When I left my previous season, I thought I had let down the whole world as well as myself,” Scone said during the special moment.

“And I stand here now so happy with what I've done, and I wouldn't change a single second. And if I could get down on two knees and beg for it, I would, but I want to get down on one knee for a different reason - as I would like to propose to my girlfriend Dani, because I wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for her.

“She is the better half of me and I couldn't have done this without her. So, Dani, we're probably watching this together right now. Will you marry me?”

While down on one knee, Scone said: “I didn’t think I would be doing it in front of 13,000 people but Dani, I love you so much. I couldn’t be here without you. We are one, so will you marry me?”

Those present could be heard shrieking as Scone proposed, as Ra’Jah O’Hara, who won the series, urging Dani: “Say yes, say yes.”

They screamed with excitement again as Dani said “yes”, before the couple kissed.

Scone’s Instagram has been flooded with messages of congratulations from fans and fellow Drag Race stars, including Blu Hydrangea, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World.

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BABIES I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH,” British drag performer Cheryl Hole wrote.

“Omg congrats babe!” Candian performer Gia Metric said, while Steps singer H added: “CONGRATULATIONS YOU BEAUTIES!!”

Additional reporting by agencies