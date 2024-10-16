Kate Moss, 50, makes Victoria’s Secret catwalk debut at star-studded show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Victoria’s Secret returned with its first runway in six years and one legendary model made her surprising debut.

Kate Moss, who has led campaigns for every major designer in the world including Gucci, Versace, Calvin Klein, and an endless list of others, walked the signature lingerie catwalk for the first time. The show was headlined with performances by Cher.

The 50-year-old wore a black lace dress paired with the recognisable Victoria’s Secret wings, which were designed in black tulle for the British model.

Moss entered among a cloud of dry ice to the apt song, “I Love Rock and Roll”.

“I saw bits of it, of course,” Moss told Vogue of her never appearing on the iconic catwalk.

“But I wasn’t really an underwear girl… I wasn’t a Victoria’s Secret girl.”

The model’s daughter Lila Moss, 22, also made her debut on the runway in a pale pink fringed jacket over a matching lingerie set.

Moss said she was nervous about doing the walk, with her last runway being for Bottega Veneta in 2022.

open image in gallery Moss made her Victoria’s Secret debut aged 50 ( Getty Images for Victoria's Secr )

“It’s fun and exciting, but I still get nervous,” she said. “It’s just on such a huge scale. When I used to do shows all the time obviously I didn’t even think about it – we’d just do back to back shows on the same day.

“Now it’s such a different thing, [the girls arrive] eight hours before a show for hair and make-up.”

However, the model, who was known for her carefree lifestyle and grungy yet glamorous appearance, was comforted by the presence of some close friends (and her daughter) backstage.

open image in gallery Lila Moss, Bella Hadid, Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lama walk the runway ( Getty )

Carla Bruni, 56, also made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut, and their friend Joan Smalls was also in the building. Former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks closed out the show with a walk dubbed “iconic” by fans on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid’s return in a bright red lingerie set and a long and trailing matching gown, set social media alight with praise.

“Can’t stop won’t stop watching Miss Bella Hadid close the VS fashion show because she really ate that up,” wrote one person.

Adriana Lima, one of the brand’s most instantly recognisable faces, also showed up to the star-studded event.