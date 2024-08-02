Vin Diesel surprise crashes wedding in Germany

Support truly

Vin Diesel was the wedding gift one bride and groom never thought they’d get.

The 57-year-old Fast X actor guest-starred in the happy couple’s big day in Germany, bumping into them while working on preproduction for the final Fast and Furious.

The excited groom, Matthias Hoehn, took to his TikTok, sharing footage of him, his wife, and their unforeseen guest, Diesel. “Er kam einfach auf uns zu,” Hoehn wrote, meaning: “He just came up to us.”

In the heartwarming wedding recap video, Hoehn shook the movie icon’s hand next to his wife in her bridal gown. Diesel then made a heart with his hands, holding it up to show his love for the newlyweds. The three then pose for a picture as if Diesel were a part of the wedding party. But his attire was far from wedding appropriate, as the Hollywood star was posed in an athletic tank top and sports shorts.

Commenters fawned over the unexpected moment, wishing Diesel had shown up on their big day. “Mega cool,” one viewer confessed, while another joked: “New family.”

“OMG Vin Diesel dude, how awesome is that? Congratulations,” a third commented.

Diesel took to his Instagram on August 2, five days after he crashed Hoehn’s wedding pictures, to thank his fans and express his gratitude for being in the preproduction phase of Reddick 4.

“Just very, very excited feeling. Feeling very blessed,” he said in a video of himself sitting in a green field. “And just very grateful for you all.”

In a previous post on his social media page, Diesel gave his followers a bit of insight into the final movie in the Fast and Furious franchise. “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team,” he wrote in a February post, according to People magazine.

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud,” he continued.

Diesel’s fans have been eagerly following his updates, showing appreciation for the star and the epic action movies over the years.

On his Instagram, Diesel received thousands of comments complimenting him on his communication and willingness to share the details they’ve eagerly been waiting for.

One fan remarked: “We are feeling very blessed more of our favorite characters that you will continue to portray and be in will soon be in theaters.”

“God bless you and the rest of the fast and furious cast,” a second said, while another added: “Love hearing what you’re up to.”

The Fast and Furious franchise started in 2001 with the very first film, which was shot throughout Southern California. For the last 23 years, the franchise has expanded to include 13 productions, two being short films. Now, the franchise is looking to finish off with the final piece in the high-speed saga.