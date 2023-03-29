Woman attempts to break world record by living on volcano for a month

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman is hoping to nab herself a world record – by living on top of a giant volcano for a whole month.

Perla Tijerina, 31, is currently in the mountains at 5,636 metres above sea level and is on her eighth day of living on Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in Latin America.

The climber will live 32 days on top of the towering volcano – a terrifying task for most, but one the adventurous woman relishes.

“I like to test my mental strength,” Perla, from Saltillo, Mexico, told NeedToKnow.online. “It led me to carry out this great challenge, which I’ve named the ‘high-rise woman’.

“I want to be an inspiration for all those women who are looking for a motivation that encourages them to continue making an effort, to be constant and not to give up despite the obstacles.”

At times, Perla has found it hard with violent winds, electrical storms, hypothermia and sickness in the mountains, but continues to power through.

However, before she started the high-rise woman challenge, she underwent medical checks and will be constantly checked at the top to keep track of her oxygen and blood pressure, keeping her safe.

Perla has also taken some items from home to keep her busy and entertained.

She said: “I am never alone, I have too many books to read, and I meditate. I have the bible that I read at all times to keep me spiritually and mentally strong.”

(Jam Press/@perlatijerina_)

She is sharing her journey on Instagram, @perlatijerina_, where she has more than 2,400 followers.

In one video, which has gained more than 2,600 views and hundreds of likes and encouraging comments, she showed her followers her camping spot and the surrounding mountains.

“Do not give up, we are with you!” one follower write, while another said: “I wish you the best of luck in what you’ve set out to do.”

Someone else added: “CONGRATULATIONS!” while another user called Perla’s efforts “inspiring”.

“Wow go Perla, of course you’re going to make it!” another fan added.

Her goal is to be an inspiration for women, as Perla said she hopes her venture will motivate and encourage more women to continue making efforts, be consistent, and to never give up despite obstacles.