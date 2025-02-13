Deals and wheels: Aguero to become Porsche Formula E driver, Volvo’s EX30 gets chunky Cross Country version and Volkswagen previews compact EV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

:: Volkswagen previews upcoming entry-level electric model

Volkswagen has teased a look at its upcoming compact electric vehicle due to be fully unveiled at the beginning of March.

Ahead of a production-ready model premiering in 2027, this early look showcases a compact car that will sit at the smaller end of the current Volkswagen range. In a social media clip, both the Lupo and Up! – two of Volkswagen’s previous most-compact models – are shown preceding the arrival of the brand-new car.

Volkswagen is targeting an entry price of €20,000 – around £16,650 – for the new model, which is predicted to only be offered with an electric powertrain, rather than with a petrol or hybrid alternative.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said that the new model would be “an affordable, high-quality, profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe. This is the Champions League of automobile manufacturing.”

The new model will be one of a number of compact models coming from Volkswagen, with the new-range process kicking off with the production version of the ID.2all prototype vehicle, which is expected to reach dealerships in 2026. Like this new concept, the production ID.2all is targeting a low cost with Volkswagen stating a price of under €25,000, or around £20,819. It’s due to be based on the same MEB modular electric platform that has been used on other ID models, such as the ID.3 and ID.Buzz electric van.

Schäfer also made a fresh commitment to Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg plant, stating that it would remain core to the German manufacturer’s processes. He said: “The Wolfsburg plant has a clear perspective for the future.

“The agreed relocation of the Golf to Mexico will free up space for advanced technologies. In Hall 54, new production procedures will be introduced. We intend to produce the electric Golf successor on the new SSP platform there, as well as the high-volume electric T-Roc. This way, we will be making Wolfsburg the capital of our new all-electric compact class.”

:: Volvo’s EX30 gets rugged Cross Country version

Volvo has expanded its current EX30 line-up with the introduction of a new Cross Country version.

Following in the footsteps of cars like the V60 and V90 Cross Country, the EX30 Cross Country is a more rugged take on Volvo’s smallest electric SUV.

Like the models before it, the main points of difference between the EX30 Cross Country and the standard car include a boost in ride height to help it navigate larger obstacles, as well as bigger wheels which can be equipped with an all-terrain tyre as an option.

The EX30 Cross Country also benefits from chunky front and rear skidplates and wheel arch extensions that help to give the car a more go-anywhere appeal. Volvo says that owners can also choose from a wide-spanning range of extras, including a roof basket and mudflaps.

Inside, the Cross Country features much the same layout as the standard EX30, with a screen-centric design. The main infotainment system uses Android Automotive software, too, meaning that many Google-based services – such as Maps – come pre-loaded and can be used without the need to connect a smartphone.

To help boost traction, the EX30 Cross Country uses a dual electric motor setup bringing all-wheel-drive in the process. Volvo says that the EX30 should manage up to 265 miles between charges, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up could be achieved in 26 minutes when hooked up to a suitably rapid charger.

Volvo has yet to announce full pricing and specifications for the EX30 Cross Country with further details released ‘in due course’.

:: Former professional footballer Sergio Aguero to become Porsche racing driver

Former professional footballer Sergio Aguero has swapped the football pitch for the race track with Porsche’s Formula E racing team.

The ex-Manchester City star from Argentina will make a one-off appearance at the Formula E Grand Prix in Miami from March 5 to March 6.

Appearing as part of an ‘Evo Sessions’ content series, Aguero will be one of a number of celebrities that will get behind the wheel of Formula E vehicles this season. Other stars include Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Lucien Laviscount.

Aguero will be driving a Porsche 99X Electric, and will be given training from the firm’s e-sports works team while being supported by Formula E world champion, Pascal Wehrlein.

Aguero, said: “This is absolutely crazy: from footballer to racing driver in one of the fastest racing cars in the world. Every child is familiar with Porsche. The brand represents an iconic heritage, particularly in motorsport. With this in mind, I am absolutely delighted and would like to thank everyone involved for this opportunity. I want to learn as much as possible on my journey to Miami, and to represent the team as well as possible when we get there.”

The car that Aguero will be driving can do 0-60mph in under two seconds and features special software which independently adjusts its brake energy recuperation settings for every corner of the race track.

Florian Modlinger, director of factory motorsport of Formula E at Porsche, said: “The 99X Electric is one of the best Formula racing cars in the world. To drive it demands a lot of respect and meticulous preparation.”

Before getting behind the wheel, Aguero will be undergoing racetrack training in Porsche’s road-going sports cars before entering the Formula E race in Miami next month.