Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An eight-year-old boy has raised more than $37,000 to help his favourite waiter at a Waffle House get a car and new apartment.

Vittoria Hunter shared a GoFundMe page on 18 February to raise money for the restaurant worker, Devonte Gardner. Her son, Kayzen, introduced himself in the fundraiser’s description, where he described how he’s become friends with Gardner while getting breakfast at a Waffle House location in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He went on to share Gardner’s story, explaining: “He is a dedicated worker and has to walk or get a ride to get to work every day. He was looking for a decent priced car, and his family was unfortunate and ended up in an apartment riddled with black mould. He had to get his kids out and it set him back a lot.”

Kayzen went on to note that the fundraiser would help get Gardner “into a clean rental property” and purchase “a reliable vehicle to drive his family and get to and from work”.

He concluded the description by praising the employee’s work ethic and encouraging people to donate.

“Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ve ever met!! He always greets us with the biggest smile,” he continued. “I hope your heart is as BIG as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world.”

As of 2 March, the fundraiser has surpassed its $5,000 goal and raised $37,877 through more than 1,000 donations.

During an interview with THV 11, Gardner opened up about his job at Waffle House, and some of the reasons he loves working there.

“I love working at Waffle House, basically just you know, meeting new people every day, and making their day,” he said. “I come with a positive attitude. I treat everybody with positivity. I love to see everybody smile.”

Gardner also shared more details about how expensive it’s been to live in a hotel, as he said he had to move out of his home after his daughters got sick from the mould.

“All my tips and everything that I get to go straight to my kids, I pay for the room daily, pay $60 a day and it’s just eating my pocket alive,” he said.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Kayzen acknowledged how impressed he is by his friend, who always remembers what the eight-year-old’s usual order is.

“Devonte always treats everyone with kindness, and he always knows exactly what I want: hash browns with cheese and eggs with cheese,” the second-grader explained.

Gardner also told the publication that, because of the money raised so far, he can move his family into a one-bedroom apartment this month, and go shopping for the car.

He also expressed his gratitude for Kayzen and everyone who donated, adding: “I’m really touched deeply by it all. And as far as my little buddy goes, he’s my best friend for life.”

The Independent has contacted Vittoria for comment.