Waffle the toy poodle steals the show even after Crufts Best in Show parade mishap

A toy poodle who made a mess of his “Best in Show” parade during Crufts on Sunday stole the hearts of viewers despite his mishap on the green carpet.

Waffle, who was named the winner of the Utility category at the annual dog show, was seen being led out by his owner Tom Isherwood.

A Channel 4 commentator introduced him as walking out in “glamour and style”, with his coat billowing as he trotted across the floor.

But the pooch’s entrance came to an abrupt end when he suddenly stopped mid-walk, lifted one of his back legs and took a wee.

The cameras zoomed in on Waffle’s mishap and the commentator said: “Ah. Oh dear. No standing on ceremony here so here we are, striding out.”

A co-commentator added: “It’s a number one. Making his mark on the way in.”

The official Crufts Twitter account posted a video of the moment and wrote: “Sometimes the excitement of Best in Show is just too much for some.”

Waffle – whose official name is Afterglow Agent Orange – did not win “Best In Show”, the most prestigious award a canine could earn. The award went instead to a flat-coated retriever named Baxter.

However, Waffle was named as the reserve winner of “Best in Show”, beating out other finalists including a Siberian Husky named Akela, a Border Collie named Lenor, and an Irish Terrier named Donnie.

But the toy poodle’s charming appearance and less-charming antics made him a favourite among viewers, who took to social media to voice their adoration for the little dog.

One person wrote: “May not have won best in show but we all know Waffle was the real people’s champion this year.”

Another added: “Petition to cancel Crufts, rename it The Waffle Show and it just be an hour of him pissing and trotting. The revolution will be televised.”

A third said that watching Waffle cocking his leg was “absolutely wholesome and fuzzy insolence”.

Others were so impressed by his voluminous coat that they destined him as an “icon”.

“The hair is a cloud of beauty,” one person said, while a second wrote: “Still can’t get over Waffle on Crufts.”