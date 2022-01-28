A former Walmart employee has revealed that none of the baked goods at the store are actually fresh “baked,” and that the store’s popular sheet cakes arrive frozen.

In a TikTok video posted on January 14, Kat Marie, @kazmarie13, shared the claim about Walmart, with the TikToker revealing that the custom cakes available to order through the store’s bakery are frozen and thawed before they are decorated - and that that is why so much notice is required for the order.

“The reason you have to give so much notice before getting a cake that’s like custom decorated is not because that’s how long it takes them to bake the cake,” they explained. “It’s because that’s how long it takes the frozen sheet cake to thaw out.”

“Nothing is actually baked in the bakery,” they added. “It’s warmed up from frozen.”

Marie also claimed in the caption that “icing comes premade and pre-coloured in gallon buckets.”

The video has more 76,400 views so far, with some TikTok users surprised by the revelation, while others have pointed out that freezing cakes, along with other baked goods, isn’t an uncommon thing to do.

“That’s standard,” one person wrote. “Even high-end bakeries freeze cake. It’s also how they decorate it. It’s fine.”

“Everything comes frozen,” another viewer wrote. “‘Fresh’ bread is baked during high-traffic times so the smell makes you want to buy it.”

The video also prompted some TikTok users to share their experiences working at other grocery stores where cakes were frozen, with one person writing: “This was such a disappointment to learn when I was a teenager working in the bakery of Kroger! I did ZERO baking!”

“Same with publix,” someone else added. “They only bake the bread that’s right out front of the bakery daily. Everything else is frozen.”

As noted by Betty Crocker Kitchens, putting cakes in the freezer before frosting isn’t a bad thing, as they freeze well. In fact, “unfrosted cakes will keep for up to four months when wrapped in airtight packaging,” the site explains.

While Walmart doesn’t specifically detail how cakes are made on its website, QuerySprout reports that the company purchases the cakes from Pillsbury. In a blog post Walmart noted that, in order to make sure that their cakes have that “wow factor,” they “taste them over and over.”

According to its website, Walmart Bakery hand-decorates custom cakes and cupcakes for any occasion. They also have “many flavours and decorative options.”

The Independent has contacted to Marie and Walmart for comment.