Walmart faces widespread mockery over ‘new’ logo

Walmart has unveiled a fresh logo... sort of.

The company last redesigned its famous yellow emblem on a blue background in 2008.

“Walmart is excited to announce a comprehensive brand refresh that reflects its evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” the company said.

The updated logo is a thicker rendition of the figure designed to resemble Walmart founder Sam Walton’s “classic trucker hat.” Now, the six Spark Yellow legs are brighter and bolder against a True Blue backdrop.

Refreshing the wordmark in a contemporary font is meant to “differentiate Walmart from the crowd.”

What’s more, Walmart believes “the color palette leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones and heritage of blue, while ushering in new updates to keep the brand fresh.

“The tone is relatable, approachable and representative of the millions of customers that show with Walmart, whether conveyed through its brand voice, illustrations or photography,” the press release continues.

open image in gallery A before-and-after of the new Walmart Spark logo ( Walmart )

People on social media were not convinced by the redesign, though, with many arguing that they struggled to tell the difference.

One woman on X/Twitter stated bluntly: “It looks the f***ing same.”

“I tried everything, including standing on my head to look at it, but I’m with you, looks the same to me,” another critic agreed.

open image in gallery Online viewer jokes they ‘tried everything’ but can’t tell the difference between the old and new logo ( X/@FamousInMyPhone )

A third shared a meme of John Krasinski sitting on the floor in an episode of The Office, saying: “Different… but not really.”

open image in gallery One person shares a meme from ‘The Office’ to argue the fresh wordmark isn’t any different ( X/@Sarah_on_X )

“Did Walmart release a new logo or a vision test?” asked another.

open image in gallery Seeing double? X users poke fun at new Walmart logo ( X )

“I can’t believe someone got paid for this,” wrote a fifth.

The large-scale discount retail store began its roll out plan for the new logo in October 2024 starting with one store in Springdale, Arkansas.

“Remaining stores will continue to be redesigned over time,” the press release states. “The brand will officially launch on Walmart.com, the Walmart app, across marketing campaign assets and the corporate site in January.”

The redesign comes after more than 12,000 cartons of Great Value, Chicken Broth, sold at Walmart stores have been recalled due to potential packaging issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall — first initiated in December 2024 — is “for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.”

A representative for Walmart told TheIndependent on Monday (January 13) that more than 242 stores in the U.S. sold the chicken broth.