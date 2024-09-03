Are you washing your bedding enough? Probably not

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

With a switch in season after the warm, sticky nights of summer, open windows with dust and pollen settling on sills, drapes and bedding, a deep clean is a no-brainer.

And with the The Sleep Charity’s annual awareness campaign, Sleeptember, reminding us of the benefits of sleep for your health and wellbeing, it’s time to give your bed a refresh.

“Your sheets and pillowcases bear the brunt of nightly wear, collecting sweat, skin cells, and dust,” highlights Deyan Dimitrov, laundry expert at Laundryheap.

“Regular cleaning is crucial to keeping them clean and fresh.”

“Aim to wash your sheets weekly,” adds Dimitrov. “If you sweat heavily or suffer from allergies, consider washing them more frequently.

“In colder months, when you might sweat less and the sheets take longer to dry, you could extend this to every 10 days to two weeks.”

When washing, he says to use a gentle detergent and opt for cool or warm water to prevent fading and damage to the fibres.

“Hot water can weaken the fabric over time. Ironing sheets isn’t necessary with modern wrinkle-resistant fabrics, but if you prefer the crisp feel of ironed sheets, use a low-heat setting to avoid damaging the fibres,” he adds.

For an added touch of luxury, Dimitrov suggests adding a few drops of essential oil, such as lavender or eucalyptus, to the rinse cycle.

“This will leave your sheets smelling lovely and promote better sleep.”

Wash duvet covers fortnightly

Duvet covers don’t require washing as often as sheets, but it’s still important to clean them regularly, underlines Dimitrov.

“A fortnightly wash is recommended, especially in warmer months when dust and allergens can build up more quickly.”

He says to wash duvet covers in cool or warm water using a mild detergent, and always check the care label for any specific instructions.

open image in gallery Woman holding pile of pillows

“Dry the cover thoroughly before using it again to prevent mustiness or mildew,” warns Dimitrov. “If your duvet cover has delicate detailing or made from a special fabric, make sure to follow the care instructions closely to avoid any damage.”

Wash duvet and pillows every three months

Duvets and pillows don’t need frequent washing, but a seasonal clean is important to remove dust mites, allergens, and bacteria, notes Dimitrov.

And with autumn round the corner, he says it’s a good idea to give them a thorough clean at the beginning of each season.

Most synthetic duvets and pillows can be machine-washed on a gentle cycle with warm water and mild detergent, says Dimitrov, and here’s a hot tip…

“To prevent the filling from clumping, make sure they’re dried thoroughly, adding a few clean tennis balls or dryer balls to the dryer can help keep the filling evenly distributed.”

For down or feather duvets, he says it’s essential to follow the manufacturer’s care instructions, as these materials may require specific washing techniques or professional cleaning.

“If washing at home, use a detergent specifically designed for down and ensure the duvet is completely dry before use to prevent mould growth.

“If your duvet or pillows aren’t machine-washable, airing them outside on a sunny day is a great alternative,” suggests Dimitrov.

“The UV rays naturally disinfect and deodorise, refreshing the items without the need for washing.”

Seasonal care and mattress maintenance

Regular maintenance is crucial for a clean and healthy bed…

open image in gallery Pillow inners and mattress with headboard

Aim to vacuum your mattress once a month to remove dust, dirt, and allergens that accumulate on the surface and in the fabric, advises Dimitrov.

“For a deeper clean, sprinkle baking soda over the mattress and let it sit for a few hours before vacuuming it off.

“Baking soda neutralises odours and absorbs moisture that may have seeped into the mattress over time.”

open image in gallery Mason jar with baking soda

For stubborn stains, he says to mix a mild detergent with a little water to spot-clean the affected areas.

“Be careful not to get the mattress too wet, and allow it to air dry completely before remaking the bed.

Divitrov continues: “Flipping or rotating your mattress seasonally helps to ensure even wear, which prolongs its lifespan. However, check the manufacturer’s recommendations, as not all mattresses are designed to be flipped.”

The cleaning expert says by following these guidelines, you’ll not only get to enjoy the fresh feeling of clean sheets, but also extend the life of your bedding and mattress.

“As you move through the seasons, mark your calendar with reminders for these essential cleaning tasks. Your future self – and your sleep – will thank you,” concludes Dimitrov.