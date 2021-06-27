Wasp warning in the UK for July and August due to ‘unsettled weather’

Households in the UK have been told to prepare for an influx of wasps this summer due to inconsistent weather in June.

According to insurance company Aviva, wasp season, which usually begins at the end of June, is set to be much more active than usual.

Working with JG Pest Control, Aviva has found that the service dealt with almost 13,000 incidents of wasp infestations between April and October last year.

More than half (54 per cent) of the reported cases took place in July and August.

Now, it seems that the weather in June has led to a fall in wasp incidents this year so far.

Sarah Applegate, head of risk for Aviva General Insurance, said: “Wasp season typically begins around the end of June and peaks throughout July and August.

“The unsettled weather during June meant that wasp infestations appear to be slightly lower this year - which could mean an even bigger influx of incidents over the rest of the summer.

“Wasps can be a worry to residents, so we’d urge people to take steps to avoid attracting them and be on their guard for any signs of an infestation.

“If anyone does encounter a wasp infestation in their home, we’d recommend that the safest and most sensible course of action would be to contact a professional pest control company or their insurer if they have suitable cover. They will be able to treat and eliminate the wasps.”

She continued: “Most home insurance policies do not cover wasp infestations as part of their standard terms. However, there are special policies available and certain add-ons which provide cover.”

Aviva offered some tips to help people identify if they have a wasp infestation in their home.

“It is normal to see the odd wasp entering a home during the summer months, but larger numbers or a swarm indicate there is likely to be a nest somewhere nearby,” the company states.

It continues: “To find the nest location, carefully watch the flight path of the returning wasps to your property, garden, garage or shed. This is much easier to see in the warmer summer months as the wasps will be far more active.”