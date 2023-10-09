Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as hot air balloons fill the skies above New Mexico during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Monday 9 October.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to the New Mexico sky in the international event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators every year.

A spectacular drone light show before sunrise started the event on Saturday. This was followed by a mass ascension of hot air balloons.

The festival is held over nine days. Visitors will be treated to an array of colourful and special-shaped balloons.

The annual gathering has become a major economic driver for the state’s biggest city.

The Rio Grande and nearby mountains provide spectacular backdrops to the fiesta that began with a few pilots launching 13 balloons from an open lot near a shopping centre in 1972.