Watch live: Hot air balloons fill the skies above New Mexico at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Lucy Leeson
Monday 09 October 2023 14:05
Watch live as hot air balloons fill the skies above New Mexico during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Monday 9 October.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to the New Mexico sky in the international event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators every year.

A spectacular drone light show before sunrise started the event on Saturday. This was followed by a mass ascension of hot air balloons.

The festival is held over nine days. Visitors will be treated to an array of colourful and special-shaped balloons.

The annual gathering has become a major economic driver for the state’s biggest city.

The Rio Grande and nearby mountains provide spectacular backdrops to the fiesta that began with a few pilots launching 13 balloons from an open lot near a shopping centre in 1972.

