Wayne Brady reveals why he waited years to tell his ex-wife he was pansexual

Wayne Brady has opened up about why he kept his sexuality hidden from his loved ones.

The How I Met Your Mother actor first publicly revealed that he identified as pansexual during an interview withPeople in August 2023. “I am pansexual. [I’m] Bisexual – with an open mind,” he told the outlet.

“So, I came to pansexual because – and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning – but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board.”

Recently, Brady, in addition to his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa, their daughter, Maile, 21, and Mandie’s life partner, Jason Michael Fordham, spoke to ET about the way they function as a family.

At one point, Brady was asked why he waited over 10 years to come out to Taketa as pansexual. “The answer is easy – because I didn’t know! Like, I didn’t know what it was even called,” Brady said.

“It’s not like I had this secret that I was sitting on and at night I was pansexual Batman going out.”

Brady and Taketa got married in 1999 before divorcing in 2008. One year later, she met Fordham, who was one of Brady’s backup dancers at the time. They currently share one child together, a two-year-old son named Sundance. Brady also shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Tina, named Val Henry.

“I didn’t know what it was called because I think that we’ve come so far with the lexicon with those terms, right? And understanding and acceptance,” Brady continued. “Because back in the day, it was very much: ‘Well are you gay and are you not?’”

“Knowing, well, maybe I find that person attractive, but that’s a man, but I also think this woman is attractive, but also learning that it’s not just as black and white as those two things. For me, it took all this time and all this work and all this therapy and all this fight in therapy to get [away from] the language that is instilled in you,” he added.

Taketa was the first person that Brady came out to. Brady recalled her telling him that discovering his identity was “great” for him as she “knew coming out would help him be happier.”

“I’m still coming together. But If I’m healthy, then I can go onstage at Let’s Make A Deal and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects,” Brady said.

“I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me,” he said.

He added at the time: “Not dating yet though! I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”