Couple hilariously learns their wedding cake was the wrong flavour a year later

A couple found out that the wedding cake they ordered for their nuptials was the wrong flavour when they finally tried it a year later.

In a viral TikTok video, Andrea Estefania and her husband filmed their reactions as they discovered that the wedding cake they originally ordered wasn’t served at their wedding. The pair initially chose amapola, an orange and poppy seed cake, but after both took bites of the cake, to celebrate their one-year anniversary, they realised it was actually carrot cake.

In the overlaid text, Estefania wrote that it was her husband’s first instinct to say “nothing is wrong” to calm her down. “We didn’t choose carrot cake for our wedding cake,” she turned to him and said, as they both enjoyed their first bites. “We chose amapola.”

Realisation struck him as well, and for a moment his eyebrows visibly knit in confusion, before he laughed slightly, saying: “And you tell that a year later.”

The pair laughed it off in good nature, with Estefania writing in the caption: “Now you know we didn’t eat at our wedding either lol.”

Since being uploaded on 4 December, the video has received more than 400,000 likes, while the comment section has been flooded with carrot cake haters. One viewer wrote: “Lmaoo I know your guests were like ‘carrot cake for a wedding? That’s a choice.’”

“Not only is it wrong, it’s carrot cake of all things,” another person jokingly wrote, while someone else added: “Amapola tastes like carrot cake a year after trust haha.”

The polarising cake flavour had its defenders, however, with some arguing that it’s severely underrated. Someone wrote: “Carrot cake is the best, y’all are hating for nothing.”

Others thought that the husband’s reaction was hilarious. One person theorised that he had been the mastermind behind the cake flavour switcheroo, writing: “Plot twist, he ate it one day with the munchies and replaced it with carrot cake.”

Another added: “Bro ate the real one and bought the other one.”

Meanwhile, more than a few were confused as to why the couple was eating the cake long after their wedding.

“Am I being slow?” someone commented. “How do you have some of your wedding cake a whole year later.”

Eating a slice of your wedding cake a year after your wedding ceremony is an old tradition that dates back to the 19th century, in which couples would save the top tier in honour of their first child’s christening, according to the New York Times. The time-honoured tradition is often believed to be an omen of good luck for newlyweds.

Data collected from the WeddingWire Newlywed Report said that almost 46 per cent of brides and grooms who married in 2019 had saved or were planning on saving the top tier of their wedding cake for their one-year anniversary.