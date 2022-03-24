A bride has amused viewers after showing the wedding cake that she ordered, and the one that she ultimately received.

The TikToker, who goes by Sara on the app, compared images of the wedding cake she ordered versus the wedding cake she received in a video that’s now been viewed more than 1m times.

“She was also an hour and a half late and yes, I did get a full refund lol,” Sara, whose username is @just.a.sara, captioned the TikTok. In the first picture, the bride showed the cake she originally asked the baker for, a multi-tiered wedding cake with three layers of glaze and white-frosting adorned with greenery on the top that was surrounded by donuts.

She then proceeded to show the cake she actually received, which included a plate of scattered glazed donuts and random chocolate ones, which surrounded a small white cake sitting in the middle.

TikTokers were stunned by the difference between the two cakes, with viewers proceeding to ask Sara questions about her reaction to the results in the comments. In response to the various questions, she revealed that she paid $250 for the cake as not to worry about it on her wedding day. However, after seeing the final product, she admitted that she refused to look at it during the reception.

“I was seething!!” she replied to a comment, “but I had to let it go because I didn’t want it to ruin our wedding. At the end of the day, I married my best friend.”

According to Sara, she paid extra to display the cake on a tiered stand, but when the baker realised the stand was broken she “dropped the stuff and ran”. Luckily, the venue provided a platter so that Sara’s bridesmaids and her wedding coordinator could scramble to put the cake together.

“Grocery store donuts and a one-layer cake, nailed it,” commented one TikTok user, while another joked: “She was late because she had to make a stop at Krispy Kreme on the way there.”

“How does that even happen?” asked another TikToker, to which Sara replied: “Bad time management lol.”