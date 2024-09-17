Couple sparks outrage after asking guests to bring desserts to a black-tie wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



A couple has sparked outrage online after they asked their guests to bring dessert to their black-tie wedding.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Wedding Shaming” Reddit forum, one person revealed how their friend was invited to an event where guests were encouraged to wear their “best black tie ensemble.” In addition to the dress code, guests were also encouraged to bring sweets – one of which included a “pan of Rice Krispy treats to share.”

However, the invited guest revealed they were considering skipping the event. Not only did the Reddit user complain that it’s an afternoon wedding, but they also explained that the wedding will be held outdoors in the middle of October in a state where it’s previously snowed around this time.

The post also included a screenshot of a “Question and Answer” page on the couple’s wedding website, which described what food and drinks were being offered at the event.

“There will be stations of heavy hors d’oeuvres, rather than a full dinner service,” the page read. “It should be enough to satisfy everyone and you’ll get a taste of lots of different food! And there will be homemade desserts. Speaking of, feel free to contribute and bring your own dessert to share! There will be vegetarian and meat options.”

The couple also clarified on the website that there won’t be any alcohol served at the event, since it’s “expensive” and the soon-to-be newlyweds were “not drinkers.” However, there was going to be coffee, tea, and fruit-infused water served at the wedding.

In the post, the Reddit user went on to criticize the couple’s expectations and plans for the wedding, which has a dress code that’s “between semi-formal and black tie.”

“These two clowns have a $1,200 TV on their gift registry. Come to our wedding! We won’t feed you, you have to bring your own dessert… but can you pretty please buy a TV worth four figures for us??” they sarcastically concluded.

Since it was posted last week, the Reddit post has received more than 2,600 upvotes. In the comments, many people criticized the couple for having such a formal dress code for a wedding where dinner wasn’t being served. They also mocked the pair for asking guests to bring desserts to the event.

“Purple and gold and a touch of green. Time to dust off my Joker Cosplay. It’s a semi-formal suit I’d be comfortable in. And let’s see who will eat the lovely desserts I bring,” one person jokingly wrote.

“I understand a bar is expensive but when the invite website plainly makes a complaint about expenses, on top of all this other nonsense, it just comes off as tacky,” another responded.

“These people have no clue what kind of wedding they want. Black tie with snacks? The couple suggests that people dress up, but they don’t want to serve dinner, just hors d’oeuvres, and on top of it they are asking guests to bring a dessert,” a third user said. “Since it’s not a religious issue, why not have a cash bar so those who would like a cocktail while munching on snacks can have one? Fruit infused water? Not even a coke? Just no. I’d pass on this one.”