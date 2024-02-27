Bride and groom save thousands of dollars by growing own wedding flowers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A couple has saved thousands of dollars after growing their own flowers for their wedding.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, Tennessee couple Taylor and Jeff Weikel revealed how they got flowers for their July 2023 wedding on a budget. The clip, which has received 2.9m views since it was shared this week, showed the couple documenting their gardening process.

Set to “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé, Taylor and Jeff filmed themselves as they grew flowers in their backyard for their upcoming nuptials. “2024 brides: Here’s your sign to plant and grow your own wedding flowers,” Taylor wrote over the clip.

The process began with footage of Taylor planting seeds in small planter trays with soil, before transferring the trays outdoors. Her now-husband could be seen plowing a field to make way for their new garden, as they distributed the seeds in holes cut out along a strip of land.

The Knoxville-based couple lined the seeds evenly throughout the patch of grass, and green stems soon began to sprout. Taylor documented pink, orange, red, and yellow flowers blooming in their garden. Once the flowers had blossomed, the bride cut the stems and transferred her flowers to vases to make a vibrant bouquet.

The video then showed Taylor and Jeff on their wedding day, as they held their home-grown flowers up to the camera. “A true labour of love,” she captioned the video.

Several viewers applauded the couple for saving thousands of dollars on their wedding budget by growing their own flowers. In response to one user, Taylor revealed that the cost of wedding flowers in Knoxville ranges anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000.

She shared in a follow-up video that they decided to plant a variety of cut flowers - flowers that are easily cut from the plant for decorative use - in their five-by-50-feet garden. “We mostly used zinnias, dahlias, carnations, asters, cosmos, ranunculus, marigolds, as well as baby’s breath,” Taylor said in the clip.

However, she suggested viewers keep in mind their location, as well as how far in advance they would need to plant their flowers in time for their event or wedding. Replying to one user, Taylor revealed that their wedding took place on 29 July 2023 but they began planting their seeds in May that year.

“Our zinnias came in perfect timing. The dahlias also came in good timing,” she said in the follow-up clip. “We should’ve done it a few weeks prior but we did not unfortunately get carnations in time, baby’s breath in time, cosmos or astros in time.”

“If you are planning on doing this, do your research,” Taylor recommended.

According to a poll conducted by The Knot, the average cost of wedding flowers in 2023 was $2,800, with the average floral budget accounting for roughly 10 per cent of a wedding’s total cost. Meanwhile, the typical price for a pack of flower seeds at a home improvement store, such as Home Depot or Lowe’s, is anywhere from $1 to $2.

“Saved yourselves at least $5,000!!” commented one TikTok user.

“This is such a cute idea but also such a great bonding experience with your partner and your true personal touch,” another wrote.

“This is one of the most beautiful acts of love,” said someone else. “I’m glad you experienced it together. I’m in farming so this is deeper to me.”

The Independent has contacted Taylor for comment.