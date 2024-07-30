Wedding guests order pizza and wings when food supply runs out

Support truly

One bride and groom made a mistake when accounting for how much food would be needed for their wedding.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, a wedding guest explained that he and his wife were invited to a friend’s wedding that consisted of 70 people, which were mostly family.

“After the ceremony, every table got two bottles of wine, bread/butter, and there also was an open bar, so we started to have a few drinks. Then the food came out, it looked really good. The food was setup for buffet. I was half buzzed and looking forward to getting some food in my belly,” the post detailed.

The tables were called up to the buffet periodically with the family’s of the bride and groom grabbing food first. However, he explained that the in-laws were grabbing larger portions of food as well as grabbing second servings before other tables could even grab their first helpings.

“I didn’t say anything, though I thought that was rude, I just assumed that there was just a lot of food. To my surprise, by the time we were called, there was nothing left. I asked if there was more coming out, and apparently that already occurred. So we grabbed the little we could and went back to sit down and ate the scraps,” the post continued.

The guests began to “bash” the other tables who grabbed the majority of the food and they came up with the idea to order pizza. Once other tables noticed some people eating pizza they began to ask the wedding party where they could get some themselves. The groom eventually confronted him because the bride was upset about the pizza “ruining the aesthetics” of the wedding, questioning why the group didn’t leave the venue to eat the pizza and then return after.

“I respectively explained to him that we were all drinking on an empty stomach and that it probably wasn’t the best idea to have drunk people walking around looking for food. I don’t think he liked that, but went back to his bride who was glaring at us. Like, what were we supposed to do, starve?” the wedding guest wrote.

At one point, one of the in-laws arrived at the pizza table, asking if he could have a slice. Instead of giving him the last two slices, he ate them himself and told the in-law, “No, you and everyone at your tables had way more than your fair share of the buffet, and ate all of it. This is the reason we ordered food in the first place. And now you have the nerve to ask us to share.”

This resulted in the guest and his wife being asked to leave. Both the bride and the groom did eventually apologize, being unaware of how much extra food his in-laws were consuming.

“He also saw how much they were taking but assumed they ordered enough, he was wrong. He brought this up with his wife, and she said that apparently because the in-laws paid for the alcohol and the food they felt entitled to eat what they wanted, she was really mad at them, and reamed them out for tainting her special day. He also said a lot of the other non-family guests started to leave soon after we left because they too were hungry,” the post concluded before wondering if he was in the wrong.

Many people turned to the comments to defend the guest for his actions.

“There is no reason other tables should’ve had seconds before you had firsts. I can understand miscalculating how much food would be needed, but they didn’t even try to triage,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “It is always better to have leftovers people can take home than have 1/3 of your guests (or any guests) end up with no food. Shame on those in-laws. Usually the host eats LAST and guests eat first.”