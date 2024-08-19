Bride and groom divide internet after revealing ‘draconian wedding rules’ for guests

Support truly

TikTok users were left aghast by a long list of wedding rules that a bride and groom controversially inflicted on their guests.

In the viral video, which has over 3.5 million views and 228,000 likes, event planner Ivy Miller (@ivy.eventideas) lists five things that a couple she worked with banned on their special day.

Many commenters called the list of rules “draconian” and declared they’d “rather stay home” than go to a wedding with so many banned activities.

Miller revealed that the couple did not allow their wedding DJ to take song requests from any guests. “Just go to the club if you want your songs played,” the couple allegedly suggested.

The event planner also said the bride and groom didn’t want guests to ask for their photographer to take pictures of them. “I did not pay 10,000s of dollars for random portraits,” the post read.

Instead, guests were told to join a shared photo album on a group app where they could crowd source photos from the day.

Additionally, the couple did not permit any guests to bring a plus one. “I’m not stressing and paying for strangers I’ve never met,” the post stated.

open image in gallery A bride and groom have divided TikTok with a list of controversial wedding rules ( Getty Images )

Finally, Miller’s post revealed that the couple had banned alcohol from their wedding because they wanted their guests to “actually remember” their celebrations.

“No plus one? No alcohol? Is this a wedding?” questioned one TikTok user in response to the list of rules.

“Sounds like a business convention rather than a wedding,” another person said of the unusual demands.

“I went to an alcohol free wedding,” another commenter added. “[It was] the most boring wedding I’ve ever been to. Pretty much everyone went at eight and most of the evening guests didn’t turn up.”

“Those are all the reasons people attend the wedding for,” a fourth person claimed. “I would recommend a really small wedding because that way your guests don’t end up secretly hating you.”

However, other users defended the bride and groom’s requests. “It’s their wedding, their rules,” one person wrote. “Y’all don’t need to go to it.”

Someone else added: “I absolutely agree with these rules. Had the same rules when celebrating my wedding and everyone was happy.”