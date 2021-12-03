(TikTok/@vora.quinn)

Brides are cutting their hair halfway through their weddings

New spouse, new you?

Laura Hampson
Friday 03 December 2021 13:36
Having two wedding dresses - one for the ceremony and one for the reception - has been a trend now for a while, but what about a mid-wedding haircut?

Brides are taking to TikTok in a trend where, instead of swapping their wedding dress between ceremony and reception, they’re having a pre-reception chop instead.

In a video watched over 2.1 million times, TikTok user, @vora.quinn explains that she just got married, hasn’t cut her long hair since 2007 and she’s about to “surprise her new husband with her new hair”.

The video shows Quinn arriving at a salon following her reception and cutting off her long locks. Her dark-hued hair is then cut to a shoulder-length style, flicked up at the ends.

The video cuts to her showing her husband her hair and he is visibly surprised. “It looks so good,” he said.

Tiktok users were quick to praise the idea, with one commenting: “You got it cut between the ceremony and reception? Such an icon! Second hair is the new second dress.”

It’s a trend that’s catching on. This week, hairstylist @teased.bysteph posted a video of her bridal client to her TikTok page, which showed Steph cutting her client’s hair mid-way through their wedding.

“Instead of a dress change, we chopped the bride’s hair off,” the video says.

One commenter on the video said, “I absolutely love this trend. I feel like it symbolises removing the old life and starting new.”

Others joked that their husbands “wouldn’t even notice”.

A third TikTok user, @itshoneydone, also posted about her mid-wedding hair transformation.

“I wanted a second look,” she said of the idea to chop her hair off. “We had so much fun with it.”

