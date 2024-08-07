Groom questions whether he was wrong to crop sister-in-law out of wedding photos

Support truly

It’s not uncommon to be upset with the way you look in a photo, but one groom possibly took his sister-in-law’s comment about herself too far.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the groom explained that his sister-in-law was constantly judging the way she looked throughout the photography session that took place before the wedding ceremony.

“While taking the photos, SIL was the only person complaining about things like the sunny weather and how her dress was ‘absorbing heat.’ I don’t know much about dresses but it was about 70F. Most people in the photoshoot group ignored her comments and it wasn’t an issue for the rest of the day,” the groom wrote in his Reddit post.

After receiving the final photos three weeks after the wedding, they were sent to the wedding party and informed that they would be posted on social media.

His sister-in-law felt that she looked like a “fat pig” and didn’t want to be in any of the social media photos.

“My wife tried to reason with her, saying she looks just as pretty as everyone else but SIL did not want to hear it. She reiterated that if we used any photo of her on social media that she would never speak to us again and would ‘put us on blast’ whatever that means. My wife was really hurt by her sister’s outburst and I was very bothered that she thought she could tell us what to do with our special moment,” the post continued.

The groom then made the decision to crop his sister-in-law out of every photo. “I thought it would be fine and it was easy since she was at the edge anyway,” he explained on Reddit.

“After posting, she then called me even angrier than before and accused me of trying to ‘erase her from the memory of the wedding.’ I told her I only did it to accomodate her wishes while also getting to use our own wedding photos.”

Although the man said his wife agrees with the decision, she does think he could’ve handled it “more maturely.”

After posting, many people took to the comments to defend the groom’s decision, noting he was only doing what his sister-in-law asked of him.

“Yes, that is exactly what she was wanting. This reeks of jealousy. SIL hoped by denying them permission they wouldn’t be posting group photos at all. People like SIL are negative for attention,” one comment began

“SIL says she looks fat, the entire world is supposed to reassure her that she doesn’t. SIL says don’t post the photos, you are supposed to beg her to allow it. If she is the only holdout then she has control and everyone is focused on convincing her to allow you to publish the photo.”

The commenter continued: “Instead of playing her attention-seeking game, you cut her out of the photos. You took the power and control back and made it about you and your wife again. There is no world in which SIL reacts positively to that. Now she’s throwing a fit you have to appease her again. This is a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation. Ignore her tantrum and move on.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Her behavior here is probably exactly why your wife had her as a bridesmaid... she would have complained loudly to everyone about something she clearly didn’t want to do in the first place. Your wife needs to learn that it is not her responsibility to manage her sister’s negativity because it is never going to change, it will only drag her down with it. SIL isn’t speaking to y’all? Sounds like a blessing to me!”