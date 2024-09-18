Wedding caterer defended after canceling on couple two weeks before ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Social media users defended a caterer’s decision to cancel their services for a wedding two weeks before the event.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, the business owner explained that before the cancellation, they’d mainly been communicating with the bride and groom via email. However, there were two instances when they met with the couple and the wedding coordinator in person.

During the second meeting, the bride got “very upset” and made claims about the caterer’s behavior towards the groom.

“[She said] ‘You are being way too cutesy and flirty with my fiancé. Stop it now! We are getting married, get your desperate hands off my fiancé. How would you like it if I put this in your review?” the business owner recalled about the bride’s remark.

The Reddit user went on to express how “shocked” they were by this comment, noting that their only conversations with the bride were about their experiences with weddings. They went on to defend the groom’s behavior during their few meetings.

“Her fiancé wasn’t flirtatious either, not with me anyway but he did give me many compliments on the menu, like duuuh? Isn’t that good?” the post continued, before noting that the bride got upset when her partner “laughed too hard” at one of the caterer’s jokes. When the groom tried to reassure his bride, she still accused him of flirting with the caterer.

From there, the bride insulted the business owner, with claims that they should find their “own” partner. As a result, the caterer decided not to work with the couple.

“I told both of them to leave and then I returned their deposit. She started bombarding me with emails and messages because she can’t find new catering this fast,” the business owner concluded. “Ps: I will be paying my employees who booked that day for this gig as usual of course but I’d rather take the loss than work with her.”

The Reddit post sparked a huge response, with more than 18,000 upvotes at the time of writing. In the comments, multiple people defended the caterer’s decision to back out of the wedding after hearing the unprofessional comments that the bride made.

“She literally blackmailed you with an unfair review.. over being too courteous. Very reasonable to believe this is her first tantrum of many. If she’s no longer a client - she can’t do that,” one wrote.

“Canceling the catering was the right move. No one should have to put up with that kind of disrespectful behavior, especially in a professional setting. Don’t let her negative energy bring you down. On to bigger and better weddings!” another added.

“You were just doing your job, and it’s unreasonable for the bride to accuse you of flirting without basis. You have every right to walk away from a toxic situation, especially one where you’re being insulted,” a third wrote.