One mother made a wildly “inappropriate” request to stay with her 41-year-old daughter and her bride in their wedding suite.

In a recent post in Reddit’s Wedding Drama forum, the woman vented about her mother, sharing their odd conversation before the big day.

For context, the Redditor explained that she and her wife-to-be originally wanted to elope. However, the plan fell through when their families caught wind of their intimate nuptials.

“My bride and I planned an elopement in Vegas initially, but of course, everyone wanted to come,” she explained. “So we paid to have a micro wedding (under 10 people) for our most special guests to come.”

According to the Redditor, since she and her wife-to-be didn’t want to splurge on a big wedding to start, they demanded that everyone was “responsible for their own rooms, arrangements, flights” for the trip to Las Vegas.

open image in gallery Bride turns down her mother’s request to stay in the wedding suite with her and her wife-to-be ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

And though the happy couple wanted to spend a few days in Nevada alone, the Reddit writer’s mom made it clear she wouldn’t come if she couldn’t make “a whole trip out of it.”

“To me, this is not a family trip. Although my family will be there, it is a trip for me and my wife,” she admitted. “It is our wedding, after all.” Indeed, her mother didn’t understand that.

“A few months ago, my mother suggested to stay with us in our hotel suite for the first few nights, the three of us,” she went on to say. “I shot that idea down pretty hard and explained there won’t be enough room.”

Thinking it would just be the two of them, the original poster booked the room with only a king-sized bed and a “thin couch.” Regardless, the bride was stunned that her mom would make such a suggestion.

“Last night my mother called to tell me she may not make it a few days before the wedding,” the Redditor continued. “She’s thinking of canceling her hotel room for those three days because she doesn’t want to lose her money. For me, that’s not a huge loss. We wanted the time beforehand together anyway.”

Still, the Redditor waited for her mom to once again insist she stays in their hotel suite. And sure enough, she did.

“Mom, there’s only one bed and the couch is way too thin,” the bride told her before her mom said she was willing to sleep on the floor.

“Mom, no, it’s not appropriate to be in my wedding suite during the wedding week,” the Reddit writer continued.

Still not understanding why her daughter wouldn’t allow her to stay with them, the mom questioned the difference between sleeping in their room and at their house.

The Redditor continued to tell her it wasn’t “appropriate.”

“You have made it very clear that you don’t want me there those days before the wedding,” her mom said in response. What’s more, her mother confessed she was concerned she’d miss the wedding if she didn’t fly to Las Vegas early.

“I never thought my own mother would be so enmeshed with me that she would suggest to stay in my room with me,” the Reddit user confessed. “Why? I don’t even understand why you would want to stay with your daughter and her new wife in her wedding suite.

“I can’t believe I had to tell the woman who raised me, the woman who taught me manners and respect. I cant believe I had to explain to her why she can’t stay in the room with me and my partner,” she wrote.

“Never expected my own mother to be a monster-in-law,” she added.

Though the bride was certain this was the right decision, she admittedly felt “guilty” for refusing her mom — but her readers didn’t think she should.

In the comments section of her post, viewers agreed the Reddit writer had handled the situation properly, arguing the mom was out of line.

“Is your mom trying to prevent you from having honeymoon ‘fun,’ if you get my drift? Because her insistence is weird, IMHO,” one reader said, while another insisted: “Your mom is inappropriate on so many levels.”

A third wrote: “I sort of think that the issue is that it’s not registering in your mom’s head that this is a romantic weekend for you and your future wife.”

“Sounds like you handled it correctly. Stick to your boundaries. Make sure there is a room available so she can’t pull any stunts,” another Reddit user recommended.