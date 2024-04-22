Couple’s elaborate Swiss Alps wedding goes viral for flying ‘bird man’ performer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A newlywed couple’s elaborate wedding in Switzerland has gone viral for their unexpected reception entertainment - a shirtless, flying bird-like performer.

British Champion race car driver Darren Leung and his bride Lucy Clayton tied the knot on 12 April during a lavish four-day wedding celebration at the Grand Hotel Zermatterhof in Zermatt. Nestled in the Matterhorn Alps, which border Italy and Switzerland, the couple said “I do” in front of 100 guests… and one flying performer sporting white angel wings.

Footage from the nuptials was posted to the Instagram account Switzerland Weddings, in which a shirtless man wearing a white gown, a bird-like headdress, and massive white angel wings could be seen floating above the attendees while attached to a giant spring. As “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman played in the background, wedding guests were seen looking up to the sky at the unique performance.

The couple’s wedding entertainment was unlike anything seen before, according to thousands of Instagram users in the comments section. As the video quickly went viral, many people couldn’t help but share their confused reactions to the dazzling scene. Some people were perplexed by the performance, while others simply wondered how someone can book such a gig like flying “bird man” at a wedding.

“Not to be dramatic, but I’m f***ing horrified,” one person joked in the comments section.

“What in the District One of Hunger Games is this?!” another user asked.

“Adds ‘shirtless bird man’ to dream wedding binder,” chimed in someone else.

Others took the opportunity to crack their best jokes about the viral video, like one person who wrote: “Babe, did you remember to book the hot archangel?”

“When your brother has a really niche special talent he always wants to show off when you have company over,” another person quipped.

The unique wedding experience was reportedly planned by Tehiya Narvel, with planning hospitality by The Hush Group. Photographer David Bastianoni captured images from the wedding, while videographer Marco Caputo filmed the viral footage. Gabriele Rizzi Lab, an entertainment company based in Italy, was responsible for curating the in-air bird-like performance.

In addition to the flying man, violinists wore floral snow globe-inspired outfits to welcome the couple’s wedding guests, while singers performed against the Matterhorn Alps, according to People. Ahead of the ceremony, guests were treated to apéritifs, charcuterie boards, raclette, champagne, truffle fondue, and a vegan paella pan at the Iglu Dorf in Zermatt.

After Leung and Clayton tied the knot, the reception included a seated dinner consisting of salad, steak with potato gratin and vegetables, and a dessert buffet with wedding cake. Guests danced until midnight and were once again treated with food - sliders; fries; and Flammkuchen, a German flatbread topped with crème fraîche, thinly sliced onions, and bacon.

“Our goal is to leave our audience utterly spellbound, prompting them to wonder, ‘How is this even possible?’” wedding planner Narvel told People. “It’s the challenge of achieving the seemingly impossible that truly excites me. Yet, there’s a delicate balance to maintain; what begins as fabulous can swiftly tip into the realm of the absurd. Finding that equilibrium is key - not to shock, but to captivate, and bring them to a standstill.”

This isn’t the first wedding to go viral for its elaborate entertainment and lavish festivities. Last November, 26-year-old bride Madelaine Brockway went viral for what was deemed the “wedding of the century” to fiancé Jacob LaGrone. The week-long affair, which was estimated to cost a whopping $59m, consisted of a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch at Chanel, and a bachelorette week at a five-star luxury resort in Utah.

Videos of Brockway’s lavish wedding flooded TikTok feeds, including footage of the bride and groom being serenaded by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine during their first dance as husband and wife. However, things took a turn when social media users discovered that LaGrone had been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at three police officers just a few months prior.

In March 2023, LaGrone was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant in Texas - a first-degree felony in the state. After the alleged incident, LaGrone was arrested and later released on a $20,000 bond, per the Dallas Morning News. He was then offered a plea bargain deal of 25 years in prison by the Tarrant County district attorney’s office. Weeks after his wedding, LaGrone appeared at Tarrant County court in Fort Worth, where he attended a motion hearing about charges against him.

Since his appearance in Tarrant County court, Brockway’s Instagram has been made private and her TikTok account has been deleted - including each one of her viral wedding videos.