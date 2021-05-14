Dancing at weddings is still not advised despite the number of guests allowed being doubled from next week.

From Monday 17 May, newlyweds will be allowed to host a wedding or civil partnership ceremony with 30 of their friends and family either outdoors or at an indoor, coronavirus-safe venue.

While people who aren’t from the same household do not need to socially distance themselves at the event, the government has urged them to exercise caution.

Dancefloors at indoor venues have been instructed to remain closed unless being repurposed for additional seating.

“Dancing is advised against due to the increased risk of transmission, except the couple’s first dance,” the government said.

Under the guidelines, wedding receptions must not take place indoors in a private home but can be held in a private garden.

While there is no requirement for ceremonies in private gardens to be “Covid-secure”, organisers should take steps to limit the risk of transmission.

They may also be partially sheltered with a marquee if 50 per cent of the walled area remains open.

“Instead of instructing people to stay two metres apart away from anyone they do not live with, people will be encouraged to exercise caution and consider the guidance on risks associated with Covid-19 and actions to take to help keep friends and family safe.

“You should always make space for other people to keep their distance if they want to,” the advice said.

The government’s handling of restrictions on weddings has been criticised by industry members, who argue they have been “forgotten and ignored”.

In an open letter to prime minister Boris Johnson on 11 May, What About Weddings, a campaign group made up of prospective married couples and businesses, called for an “urgent review” of the guidance.

The group has also asked Mr Johnson to ensure that all restrictions on weddings will be removed on 21 June.

“We are now in the situation where a group of people can attend a Zumba class inside together but not dance at a wedding, where a father can hug his child outside their venue but not walk together down the aisle and where a one-night stand after a boozy night in the pub is fine but wedding guests are still told to wear masks during a ceremony with friends and family,” the letter said.

“The restrictions on weddings impact lives and livelihoods,” the group said.