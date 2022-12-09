Lady Gaga transforms into Wednesday Addams for viral TikTok dance trend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lady Gaga has finally joined in on the viral dance trend from the hit series Wednesday that is taking over TikTok.

The popular show, which hit Netflix on 23 November, stars Jenna Ortega in the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. In the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”, Ortega performs an eccentric dance routine to the 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.

Ortega’s choreography has since inspired yet another viral dance trend on TikTok, as fans of the show have recreated the routine using a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary”.

In one video, TikTok user @nianaguerrero received more than 110k views when she posted her rendition of the dance. Another user named @heyitsbessma put on her best deadpan expression when she performed the routine for her followers.

Others have paid homage by posting edits of the scene. One fan edit gained 29.7m views on the app, while another viral video synched up Ortega’s dance moves to the lyrics of “Bloody Mary”.

In the past few weeks, the TikTok audio of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” has been used in a whopping 1.4m videos.

Now, it seems that Lady Gaga has noticed her decades-old song is blowing up on TikTok. On Thursday, the “Bad Romance” singer posted a video of herself doing the Wednesday dance, along with the caption, “BLOODY WEDNESDAY”.

In the black and white clip, Gaga wore dramatic makeup and knee-high argyle socks with heeled Mary Jane shoes. The Star is Born actress also dressed in her interpretation of the Nevermore Academy school uniform, while she wore her hair in Wednesday’s signature pigtails.

Then, Lady Gaga set up her camera and showed herself doing the viral TikTok dance set to her own song.

This was not the first time Lady Gaga has given a shout out to the popular Netflix series. Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for Wednesday Addams wrote: “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Lady Gaga herself then gave the trend her stamp of approval when she tweeted back: “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)”.

Wednesday is adapted from the Addams Family characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The series follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability and investigates a murder spree that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.