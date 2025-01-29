Frozen chicken nuggets recalled over bone fragment fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wegmans has issued a recall on their Family Packed Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets with Rib Meat because they may contain bone pieces.

The grocery store conglomerate urged customers to throw out the 46-ounce bags of frozen nuggets that have an expiration date of August 26, 2025.

Customers can also return the product for a full refund at any Wegmans location.

The nuggets were only made for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that it was notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said that it is concerned that consumers may still have some of the nugget packages in their freezers. Consumers who still have packages are urged not to eat the product, and to throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Wegmans’ 46-ounce bags of Family Packed Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets with Rib Meat ( Food Safety News )

The latest food recall comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration elevated the recall status of broccoli packages sold at Walmart stores in 20 states due to a Listeria contamination that has potentially fatal consequences.

The Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets recall was moved to Class 1, which is described as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death” by the FDA.

The FDA issued the initial voluntary recall earlier this month when possible listeria contamination “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is “a bacteria that can contaminate many foods” and cause an infection in the form of an “invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

The affected bags of Braga Fresh’s Marketside Broccoli Florets have a best-if-used-by date of December 10, 2024 and were sold at 20 Walmart stores across the country: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The FDA confirmed there haven’t been any reported illnesses due to the broccoli recall. That said, the agency said Listeria monocytogenes “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Individuals with stronger immune systems may experience “short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.”

In a statement shared with The Independent, Walmart said: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. While the expiration date for the potentially impacted Marketside Broccoli Florets has past and the product is no longer in stores, we encourage customers who may still have this product in their homes, such as stored in freezers, to not consume and to discard the product.

“At this time, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this advisory, and we are working with the supplier to investigate,” they added.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press