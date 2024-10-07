Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Herbal tinctures – concentrated, drinkable plant extracts – are a centuries-old wellbeing practice, dating back to the ancient Egyptians. Recently, however, they’ve become increasingly popular for supporting a busy, modern lifestyle.

Tinctures are said to help provide relief from a variety of ailments, including symptoms of anxiety, digestive issues, insomnia, and fatigue.

For example, after speaking out on social media about her personal battles with chronic illness, supermodel Bella Hadid has been spotted incorporating them into her morning regimen.

open image in gallery Fleur Sladen says she wants to make herbal remedies more approachable ( Blooming Blends )

This is something that Fleur Sladen, founder of award-winning tincture brand Blooming Blends has been championing for years. Today, her products are stocked by leading wellness retailers Victoria Health and John Bell & Croydon, and can also be found in the glamorous Cotswolds hotel and country club, Estelle Manor.

“I once ran a food delivery business offering freshly made, organic meal gift boxes for new parents – priced similarly to a bouquet of flowers,” she begins.

“Drawing on both Ayurvedic principles and traditional Chinese medicine, these meals were designed to aid post-childbirth healing. They featured slow-cooked stews and gentle dishes that were easy to digest, incorporating beneficial herbs to aid sleep and milk production.”

open image in gallery ‘Digestion’ aims to help support and ease your gut after a heavy meal ( Blooming Blends )

Then, during a visit to Los Angeles, Sladen noticed the widespread use of tinctures, which were largely absent back home in the UK.

“Tinctures were hidden away in obscure sections of specialised stores, often without adequate information,” she says. “Drawing on my background in wellness cuisine, I wanted to make herbal remedies more approachable and user-friendly through clear, informative packaging – thus Blooming Blends was born.”

open image in gallery ‘Energy’ is a caffeine-free way to invigorate your mind and body ( Blooming Blends )

Sladen says that explaining tinctures to people can be challenging, as many are unfamiliar with the concept. They’re often hesitant and prefer something more common, like a chamomile tea. Her goal is to demystify these herbal remedies, encouraging us to redefine how we care for ourselves.

“One of the greatest advantages of tinctures is their efficiency. When taken under the tongue, they are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system, and ensuring that 98 per cent of the herbal properties are utilised,” she explains.

“In contrast, pills need to be broken down by the gut and liver, resulting in only about 50 per cent absorption, and often requiring daily intake.”

open image in gallery ‘Happy’ is there to provide a positive uplift when you need it the most ( Blooming Blends )

She promotes tinctures as complementary to the daily supplements people already trust and use. Her blends don’t contain additional vitamins or minerals – they simply harness the power of plants to provide quick, potent relief tailored to specific needs.

open image in gallery ‘Nighttime’, their bestselling tincture, assists deep relaxation and restful sleep ( Blooming Blends )

Made in small batches in the wilds of the English countryside, Blooming Blends’ range includes seven products. “Nighttime” – the brand’s bestseller – helps to relax the nervous system, rejuvenating and restoring the body overnight for a restful sleep and a smooth wake-up.

The “Digestion” blend is formulated to ease bloating, calm wind and soothe acid, whilst the caffeine-free “Energy” elixir invigorates, promoting focus and concentration.

open image in gallery ‘Defend’ is a supportive blend designed to help fortify your natural defences ( Blooming Blends )

Sladen recommends using tinctures only as needed. She says, “If I’m feeling a bit run-down, I take ‘Defend’ – our immunity blend – for five days. Then, once I feel better, I stop taking it. It’s all about listening to your body.

“The same goes for our ‘Nighttime’ blend – if you’re sleeping well, you don’t need it. But if you have trouble falling or staying asleep, then it’s great to have on hand. With tinctures, the aim isn’t to fix or cure – but to provide added, natural support and relief as needed.”