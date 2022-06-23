A bloodhound named Trumpet won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel ClubDog Show on Wednesday (22 June).

Trumpet is the first bloodhound to ever win the American “Super Bowl of dog shows”. He comes from a storied bloodline, reportedly having descended from the 2014 winner of the National Thanksgiving Dog Show – another celebrated US contest.

Trumpet loves the crowds and energy of the big show, according to his proud handlers.

Along with Trumpet, six other finalists were vying for the top dog title on Wednesday. These included Winston the French bulldog, River the German shepherd, Hollywood the Maltese, Belle the English setter, Striker the Samoyed, and MM the Lakeland Terrier.

Trumpet’s handler, co-breeder and co-owner Heather Helmer (who also goes by Heather Buehner) told the Associated Press she was “shocked” over the result since the competition was stiff, “and sometimes I feel the bloodhound is a bit of an underdog.”

Bulldog Winston, who is co-owned by NFL defensive linesman Morgan Fox, took home second prize at the dog show.

The goal of the competition is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed. For the bloodhound, the American Kennel Club describes that as “noble and dignified, and characterised by solemnity, wisdom, and power.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, ahead of the finals on Wednesday, Fox said Winston came his way via his grandmother Sandy – who has shown and bred Frenchies for many years.

Fox, who has just been signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, added: “He’s a joy to be around [and] he always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”

This year, the dog show drew as many as 3,000 entries across 209 breeds from all over the United States.

Usually held in winter at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in Tarry Town, New York last year and this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.