Could spending time near water be the key to improving your mental wellbeing?

I

t’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which means plenty of companies are launching new campaigns with the aim of encouraging people to find new and interesting ways to improve their mental health.

The latest is a “blue prescribing” scheme launched by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WW) and the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) in order to help hundreds of people boost their mental wellbeing by spending more time near the water.

The scheme will see 300 people who are experiencing poor mental health enrol in a six-week-long health programme in London, during which they’ll take part in various activities in areas with water nearby.