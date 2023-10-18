Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Autumn is once again here, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the breezy space of Olympia London has been buzzing with brand-new launches and impressive displays at the annual interior design fair, Decorex. Between 8-11 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomed designers and makers to come together to celebrate fresh ideas and inspiration for the year ahead. After scouring the stands, here’s what to expect for our homes in 2024 from the best in design at Decorex.

YesColour’s display at the 2023 Decorex design fair (YesColours)

Ban the bland

This year’s show has unveiled that bland interiors are certainly falling out of favour for more cheerful hues – even if they just appear as accents. I caught up with the co-founder of YesColours, Emma Bestley, who revealed that Electric Blue is their best-selling shade right now. Think the colour of Dory in Finding Nemo, a purple emperor butterfly, and a lapis lazuli stone. The brand likes to pair this with olive green and fresh peach hues. If you’re not ready to commit to a full ultramarine space, Bestley recommends adding a dash to your window recesses and sills, or to an otherwise unappreciated small space, like a downstairs loo. I imagine Electric Blue would make for a captivating front door colour, sitting prettily against stucco or red brick.

Electric Blue is YesColour’s best selling shade as people move away from bland interiors (YesColours)

Supersized seating

The industry’s best and brightest seem to agree that bigger is indeed better – currently gravitating towards deep, U-shaped wall-to-wall sofas and cavernous armchairs that you can really curl up into. Joanna Hauptman, managing director of bespoke furniture maker, Hyde House explains: “Comfort has surged to the forefront of seating design and having larger-scale pieces helps support sociable arrangements. We’re seeing an increasing trend for cinema-style twin seats, corner suite sofas, and curved-edged chairs right now to accommodate at-home entertaining and bigger gatherings, especially ahead of the festive season.” Hyde House exhibited its Miami capsule collection with sink-in boucle seating that embraces graceful curves and soft edges. If you’re enticed by this supersized aesthetic, also look to Belgian designer, Mublo, whose modular Benedicte sofa is reminiscent of ultra-plump, loose cushions lying against each other.

Florals, for winter? Groundbreaking

House of Hackney demonsrates that florals don’t need to be limited to spring months (House of Hackney)

It’s no secret that flora and fauna have long been beloved springtime motifs. House of Hackney, the British interiors and lifestyle brand known for reworking traditional design for a new generation, encourages us to embrace florals even as the weather gets chillier and nights get longer. The brand revealed its dark and decadent Gothic Garden range at Decorex, featuring rambling blooms against backdrops of jacquard and velvet. Le Boudoir D’ecorexxx – this year’s unapologetically lusty VIP lounge bar designed by Brian Woulfe – was decked with Gothic Garden textiles. In jewel-like greens and blacks with pops of amber, dusty blush, and periwinkle blue, the collection’s theme is moody mysticism meets medievalism with touches of Art Nouveau and country garden influences.

People are ditching grey tones for warm medium and chocolatey browns in flooring (Parador)

Say goodbye to grey grounds

It’s no secret the materials used underfoot can set the tone of a room. Christoph Wellekotter, head of product management at German flooring brand Parador – which officially introduced its expertise to the UK’s design audience this Decorex – shares, “Grey tones are losing popularity as we’re rejecting anything clinical or cold in pursuit of warmer, cosy palettes. Beiges, medium browns, and dark chocolatey woods will reign for our floors in the coming year.” He finishes, “In 2024, parquet, a flooring style which originated in the chateaux of France in the 16th century, will reign again. The elegant chevron pattern adds texture and interest to space whilst remaining neutral.”