Wheel of Fortune fans are in amused disbelief over a viral clip of contestants failing to solve a recent puzzle despite multiple tries.

While competing on the show, a contestant named Laura was tasked with solving the puzzle: “Another feather in your cap,” which was nearly completely filled out on the board.

However, despite the puzzle missing just a few key letters, Laura struggled to guess the final words to complete the phrase, with the contestant first guessing: “Another feather in your hat.”

After Laura lost her first opportunity to solve the puzzle, the opportunity moved to a contestant named Christopher, who incorrectly guessed that the puzzle included a “G”.

The third contestant, Thomas, was left bankrupt by the spin of the wheel, with the game eventually circulating back to Laura, who again guessed incorrectly when she suggested: “Another feather in your lap.”

“Oh the feather is moving around,” Pat Sajak joked as the game continued.

On Christopher’s second guess, he asked whether the puzzle contained a “D,” to which he was told no.

After Thomas lost his try, Laura added another letter to the puzzle, a “P,” before attempting once again to solve it. However, the additional letter did little to help her guess on her third try.

“Another feather in your map?” Laura guessed, prompting the incorrect buzzer to sound again.

Christopher then lost out on his third attempt at the puzzle when the wheel positioned itself on bankrupt, at which point Thomas guessed that the puzzle included a “C” before correctly guessing the phrase.

The clip of the six failed attempts, which has since been viewed more than 194,000 times, has been met with shock on social media, where users have expressed their amusement over the episode.

“I’d like to solve... ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP,” user @WheelRob tweeted alongside the video. “Thank you, Wheel, for not editing out six of these eight lost turns in a row like you normally would.”

In response, one person tweeted: “Hahah, this is SO PAINFUL TO WATCH.”

“All kudos to Pat Sajak’s professionalism, because I would’ve absolutely LOST IT,” another person wrote.

Others suggested that the clip could help them feel better about themselves, with someone else writing: “Whenever I get frustrated completing Wordle on my sixth try, I’ll pull up this video & not feel bad anymore.”