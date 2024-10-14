How to prepare your mind and body for the clocks going back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Most of us will be able to enjoy an extra hour of blissful rest in our cosy, warm beds next week when the clocks go back.

This year, the clocks will go back an hour at 2am on Sunday, October 27 in the UK, marking the end of the British Summertime.

Although many of us may be rejoicing at the thought of additional sleep, this time shift can have a big impact on our daily rhythms, mood, behaviour and overall mental health.

We have spoken to the experts, who have explained why this happens, and have offered some guidance about how we can prepare for this change.

What impact can this have on our minds and bodies?

“Our body clocks – otherwise known as circadian rhythms – are linked to a central circuit called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), which is sensitive to light and sends signals to the brain which can have major influences on some bodily functions,” explains Theresa Schnorbach, sleep scientist at Emma. “This means that any change to our light exposure can disrupt our sleep-wake cycle.

“It can take some time for our bodies to catch up to these changes and can impact us physically, even affecting the regulation of our core body temperature and blood pressure.”

open image in gallery The time change can negatively impact our sleep

The reduction in daylight can also significantly affect our mood.

“It can exacerbate symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs seasonally,” says Antonio Kalentzis, psychologist and British Psychological Society committee member. “Individuals with SAD may experience significant mood deterioration as daylight hours decrease.

“Furthermore, the sudden shift in time can heighten anxiety and depressive symptoms among those predisposed to mood disorders.”

In addition, it can also impair our cognitive functioning.

“Sleep deprivation from the time change can impair cognitive functions such as attention, memory and problem-solving abilities,” explains Kalentzis. “The loss of sleep can result in increased accidents and decreased performance in various activities.”

Here are some ways you can prepare your mind and body for this change…

Gradually adjust your sleep schedule

“Begin by shifting your bedtime by 15-30 minutes earlier each night leading up to the change,” advises Kalentzis. “This gradual approach allows your body to acclimatise to the new schedule without the shock of a sudden change.

“For example, if you typically go to bed at 11pm, aim for 10:45pm for a few nights, then 10:30pm.”

Avoid napping

open image in gallery Napping in the day might make it more difficult to sleep at bedtime

“The clocks going back can leave you feeling drowsy during the day, but it’s important to avoid napping whenever possible, especially in the hours directly before bed,” says Schnorbach. “Taking naps throughout the day breaks down a substance called adenosine, which is produced by the body as it consumes energy, which helps to turn up sleep-inducing regions in the brain and increase the urge to sleep at night.”

Adjust your meal times

“You could try moving your breakfast, lunch and dinner a little later each day too, since the timing of mealtimes also has an impact on our internal clock,” suggests Dr Lindsay Browning, psychologist and sleep expert for And So To Bed.

Change your light bulbs

open image in gallery Red light bulbs could help

“You can help support sleep by changing bulbs to a warmer colour (or to red if you have colour-changing light bulbs) in the hours before sleep,” suggests Schnorbach. “A 2012 study showed the effectiveness of red light therapy exposure in increasing melatonin levels and boosting quality of sleep.”

Cut down on your coffee intake during the afternoon

“Try to avoid caffeine after about 2pm,” advises Browning. “Caffeine has a six hour half-life, which means caffeine is still in your system many hours after your last drink.”

Maximise your exposure to natural light

Exposure to bright light, especially first thing in the morning, can help your brain to wake up.

“Light exposure is crucial for regulating circadian rhythms and can improve mood and cognitive function,” explains Kalentzis.

Avoid bright lights in the evening

“Practice good sleep hygiene by avoiding bright lights in the evening from your phone and laptop, as these can disrupt your natural production of melatonin,” says Browning.

Stay social

open image in gallery Remember to nurture your relationships during this transition

“Engaging in social activities can provide emotional support, enhance mood, and combat feelings of isolation that may arise from decreased daylight,” says Kalentzis. “Building a supportive network is essential for psychological wellbeing.”

Try relaxation techniques

Incorporate mindfulness practices into your routine.

“Techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga can reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality,” says Kalentzis. “Engaging in mindfulness can lead to improved emotional regulation and resilience in the face of stressors.”